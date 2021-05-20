The detective who led the death investigation that resulted in the arrest of Tracy Boyd began testifying Thursday in Boyd's trial.
Prosecutors are seeking to hold Boyd responsible for the overdose deaths of Joshua Kinkade and Matthew Dobring.
Kinkade, 32, died Nov. 22, 2019, at his Parkhurst Drive apartment, while Dobring, 38, was found dead two days later in Louisville.
Boyd has been charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter, three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and engaging in organized crime.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Adam Turner called Detective Sean Johnson of the Bowling Green Police Department as a witness Thursday morning.
Johnson said he responded in the early morning hours of Nov. 22, 2019, to the apartment where Kinkade was found dead.
The detective spoke to three people at the scene, including Kinkade's brother, Matthew Kinkade, who agreed to cooperate after officers found a loaded gun in his bedroom, when he was not allowed to possess a firearm.
Through questioning Kinkade, Johnson said Stephanie Silvano was developed as a suspect in the case.
Silvano went on to be arrested later that day with Kinkade's cooperation through a controlled drug buy, and Silvano has pleaded guilty to a count of reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Johnson said he obtained court authorization to search phone records for Silvano, Boyd and co-defendant Scott Bernauer and for Facebook interactions between Silvano and Josh Kinkade.
Turner asked Johnson about an anonymous tip received a few days after Kinkade's death through South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers that identified Ben Deboer as a possible source of drugs.
Johnson testified that he received records of Kinkade's Facebook messages in January 2020, and jurors were able to see a message sent from Kinkade on Nov. 21, 2019, that appears to indicate an interest in buying drugs from Deboer.
Johnson interviewed Deboer sometime earlier this year, and Deboer was eliminated as a suspect.
"With the information we had, in my opinion, positively identified the parties involved (in Kinkade's death)," Johnson said.
Jurors were also played video footage of Johnson's interview with Boyd.
In the 20-minute clip, Johnson tells Boyd at the beginning that he plans to present manslaughter charges to the grand jury.
Boyd denies any knowledge of heroin trafficking throughout the interview.
Near the end, Johnson tells Boyd that he can be linked to the heroin that two people used who died.
"That's not my fault, though," Boyd said in the video.
Cross-examination from Boyd's attorney, Alan Simpson, drove home some points that had been emphasized by other law enforcement witnesses who testified throughout the trial.
Johnson said that police found no evidence of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine or methamphetamine in the car in which Boyd was stopped the night of his arrest or in the apartment of his uncle, Robert Cage.
Silvano and Bernauer have testified that their interactions with Boyd involved retrieving drugs from Cage's apartment to be subsequently sold.
Johnson spoke of spending time with Silvano at The Medical Center after she claimed to have swallowed a package of heroin soon after her arrest in the case.
Jurors heard audio of Silvano in the hospital with Johnson, expressing disbelief that the heroin she provided Kinkade was enough to cause a fatal overdose.
Police failed to recover any drugs or marked buy money upon Silvano's arrest following the controlled buy.
Asked by Simpson whether the buy was good evidence for removing reasonable doubt about a suspect's involvement, Johnson said it was "not optimal."
Johnson also testified about getting Silvano to cooperate in the investigation, speaking with her at the hospital in the presence of her attorney, Dennie Hardin.
"If she's got a lawyer there, she's wanting a deal ... that's how these things work out, right? People start saying things because they want leniency," Simpson asked.
Johnson responded that the information given during those interviews can be valuable in developing suspects.
"Whether (the information is) true is for a jury to decide," Simpson said.
Co-defendant cross-examined
Stephanie Silvano, Boyd's co-defendant who pleaded guilty to a count of reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance in the case, spent much of Wednesday afternoon attempting to withstand the cross-examination of Boyd's attorney, Alan Simpson.
"I imagine you know your credibility is an issue here," Simpson said at the start of the questioning.
Earlier Wednesday, Silvano testified that Boyd had been her exclusive source for heroin for several months in 2019, reselling drugs she bought from him in order to finance her own habit.
Silvano also said while questioned by Turner that Boyd gave her advice about dealing drugs without being caught and allowed her to travel with him to Ohio to buy a supply of heroin.
Simpson's questions attempted to chip at Silvano's credibility as a witness, bringing up her arrest in June 2019 on drug trafficking charges.
Heroin, meth and a stolen firearm were recovered from Silvano's apartment and she attempted to hide a quantity of drugs when she was booked in Warren County Regional Jail. That case was resolved with a guilty plea on a single drug possession count.
Silvano spent part of 2019 at a treatment facility in Paducah, but her stay was cut short, with jurors seeing evidence through Facebook messages that it became too costly and Silvano testifying she was contacted by Matthew Kinkade about obtaining drugs.
"I seriously wanted to get better, but Matt Kinkade messaged me while I was there and I wanted to get back and get high," Silvano said.
Silvano testified that she bought methamphetamine from various sources other than Boyd, who he said had a product of poor quality.
Pressed by Simpson for names of her meth suppliers, Silvano struggled to provide specific details, testifying she knew of a dealer in Louisville and estimating she bought from about 10-15 dealers.
Shortly before Josh Kinkade's death, Silvano said she sold him a "half-point" - about 0.05 grams - of heroin for $15 and that he had done part of it at her apartment before taking the remainder home with him.
Simpson asked whether Silvano believed the remaining amount of heroin would have been enough to kill Kinkade, alluding to a statement she made at The Medical Center to police that she was certain Kinkade could not have died from an overdose of the product she sold.
"I didn't think it would be enough to kill him, but that's my opinion," Silvano said.
Silvano admitted obtaining heroin for Dobring on Nov. 19, 2019, five days before his death, but was questioned about whether it was likely Dobring would have waited five days to use the drugs he got from her.
She said that Dobring took .2 grams of heroin with him to Louisville and any other drugs in Dobring's system would have come from someone else.
Silvano was arrested Nov. 22, 2019, following a controlled buy arranged by the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force.
As she arrived at the jail, Silvano claimed to have slipped the handcuffs restraining her arms behind her back and swallowed a bag of heroin in her position.
While on the stand, Silvano demonstrated for the jury her ability to slip out of a pair of handcuffs with her arms behind her back, unshackling herself in about 12 seconds.
Silvano was hospitalized for 11 days, and Simpson made the jury aware of a statement she made in custody that she would rather die than go back to jail.
She maintained that she swallowed the drugs, though no plastic bag of drugs was recovered at the hospital.
Silvano said that Boyd wanted to avoid fentanyl altogether, but she sold fentanyl she obtained from another source to customers who she believed had a high tolerance for the drug, which can be fatal in small amounts.
Simpson also questioned Silvano about Kentavious Tyus, who lived with Silvano during that time.
Simpson questioned Silvano about whether during her June, 2019 arrest she claimed possession of a gun at the apartment in order to protect Tyus, and introduced evidence of Facebook messages from Silvano to a friend recounting how "Tay," a nickname for Tyus, provided Silvano with "strong stuff" and "fire" on Nov. 21, 2019.
Silvano said the terms were references to meth.
Kentucky State Police Detective Matt Travis, who is assigned to the local drug task force, testified about his surveillance of Silvano during the Nov. 22, 2019, controlled buy.
Travis said he observed the transaction at Old Morgantown Road near the entrance to Phenix Place Apartments from the CVS along Kentucky Street, which led to Silvano's arrest.
During questioning from Simpson, Travis acknowledged that there was no audio or video evidence of Boyd in a drug transaction and no drugs were recovered from the Audi Boyd was driving at the time he was stopped by police.
Jurors heard prior testimony that Scott Bernauer, another co-defendant who pleaded guilty, brought Silvano a package as part of the controlled buy and then went back to his apartment on his bicycle.
Simpson questioned why law enforcement apparently failed to make an effort to track Bernauer to his apartment after the sale.
Travis said that in an ideal situation, police performing surveillance would be able to develop information about everyone involved in a drug transaction.
"It's not as easy as you're portraying it," Travis said.
