Growing up in Bowling Green, Marcus Ray was a pioneer for racial equality probably before he even knew about the civil rights struggles that helped define the country in the 1960s.
“We had a student council, and Marcus was the first African American to be elected president,” said Carol Gard, Ray’s sixth grade teacher at Warren Elementary School. “He was a pleasure to have in class. I knew he was going to do big things.”
On a night when the Bowling Green-Warren County chapter of the NAACP civil rights organization celebrated a significant milestone, Ray was there for recognition of one of those big things.
A 1983 Warren Central High School graduate and a longtime leader in the Hardin County NAACP chapter, Ray was installed as NAACP state president during his hometown chapter’s Centennial Freedom Fund Gala at Knicely Conference Center.
At age 54 and retired after 32 years with the Army National Guard, Ray now grasps the historical role played by an organization that was created at a time when lynchings of African Americans were still common.
The national NAACP launched in 1909, and the Bowling Green chapter came on board 10 years later when 37 names were recorded at an initial meeting. The role those pioneers played isn’t lost on Ray.
“I would not be standing here today if I hadn’t stood on the shoulders of people who paved the way,” Ray said.
While those leaders during the NAACP’s early years helped achieve significant gains in civil rights, Ray said the work of the NAACP is far from completed.
“The mission of the NAACP is still important,” he said. “We’ve gained a lot of ground over the last 50 years, but we have to keep striving until every system of oppression has been overcome.”
Both Ray and local chapter President Ryan Dearbone, on a night when more than 120 people turned out to celebrate the chapter’s 100th anniversary, said the next century of the organization’s history will start with some new civil rights issues.
Ray cited gaps in educational achievement and criminal justice reform as topics needing attention.
Dearbone said the NAACP is evolving.
“Equality for each and every person in areas like education and housing are the things we’re fighting for now,” he said. “We want to assist those who don’t have a voice, like the LGBTQ community.
“We’ll work for fair housing and voting rights, and we’ll continue working on a fairness ordinance for the city.”
But Saturday’s event was less about issues than it was about celebrating a century’s work by the local NAACP and honoring local residents who have done exemplary work in helping fulfill the organization’s mission.
One of those celebrated was Megan Davidson, the Broadway United Methodist Church staff member who was killed in a July automobile accident. She was honored posthumously with the Lasting Impact Award.
Davidson was instrumental in starting the Housing Authority of Bowling Green’s Mobile Grocery Store that uses a donated school bus to bring grocery items to underserved areas of the city. That bus was recently named in Davidson’s honor.
“She was the driving force behind the mobile grocery,” said Abraham Williams, the housing authority’s executive director. “Every time we hit a roadblock, she would find a way to get past it. And that was just one of the programs she was involved in.”
Also honored were Cynthia Mackey, who received the Nick & Pat Kafoglis Diamond Award; Gina Powell, who received the Hugo & Jean Becker Golden Heart Award; and Akisha Townsend, who received the Prince & Cora Mack Humanitarian Award.
Ambassador of Education Awards went to Chris Stunson of Warren County Public Schools and Daniel Boamah of Western Kentucky University.
The Leadership, Education, Awareness and Diversity (LEAD) Awards went to Med Center Health and the Light of Chance nonprofit organization.
Youth Excellence Awards were presented to Braedon Price and Ra’Sean Carothers.
The gala was also an opportunity to present the annual Freedom Fund scholarships. Dearbone said the local chapter normally awards “three or four” scholarships each year but presented six this year in honor of the 100th anniversary.
Receiving $1,000 scholarships were Dim Nuam and Hamze Dahir of Geo International High School and Trinity Tardy of Bowling Green High School.
Receiving $500 scholarships were Amy Rose Poff and Payton Butler of South Warren and Bria Garvin of BGHS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.