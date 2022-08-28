The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has announced members of its Leadership Bowling Green class for 2023.
Leadership Bowling Green, which was established in 1985, is an opportunity for established and emerging leaders to become immersed in learning about the community through sessions on health care, education, government, the arts and more.
The program's participants are also involved in a community service project each year.
Members of the 2023 class are:
• Kendra Ackerman, Graham Packaging
• Eva Brooks, PNC Bank
• Andrew Cassady, Car, Riggs & Ingram
• Jessica Coomes, UK Healthcare
• Josh Crews, ORI Inc.
• Sarah Davis, United Way of Southern Kentucky
• Zack Dawson, Capitol Window & Door
• Mark Edlebeck, Fisher Contracting
• Michael Ferguson, TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital
• John-Mark Francis, WKU
• Joey Gorman, American Bank & Trust
• Chas Goshorn, Stifel Financial
• Jenny Greer, CrowdSouth
• Amy Hardin, Med Center Health
• Jill Harmon, Warren Water District
• Tommi Holloway, LifeSkills
• Dawn Johnson, Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce
• Kyle Kisicki, Scotty's Contracting & Stone
• Madison Lindsey, Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
• Anne Mattingly Hodges, RENEW by Optimum Rejuvenation
• John Mazeika, Gerald Printing
• Jessica Moon, U.S. Bank
• Krystal Parker, M&L Electrical
• Nicole Payton, FORVIS
• Lindsay Porter, English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley
• Gary Reckart, Graves Gilbert Clinic
• Gregg Reynolds, Kentucky Farm Bureau
• Richard Richardson, FirstBank
• Greg Rush, Houchens Industries
• Brooke Schakat, Baird - The Perry Richey Group
• Will Spalding, Warren County Public Schools
• Mandi Thomas, National Corvette Museum
• Jonathan Vickous, Bowling Green Police Department
Past Leadership Bowling Green graduate Chad Webb of CrowdSouth is serving as chairman of the program for 2023. Jessica Carver of WKU is co-chair.
