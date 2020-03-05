Homegrown violent extremists and Mexican drug cartels are among the most significant threats investigated by Kentucky's FBI agents, according to the head of the FBI's Louisville Field Office.
FBI Special Agent in Charge James Robert Brown Jr. appeared Wednesday as the guest speaker for the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers annual Eye Opener Breakfast at Sloan Convention Center, where he identified criminal threats that currently comprise an agent's workload and recalled his actions in noteworthy events over his career.
As special agent in charge at the Louisville Field Office, Brown is the FBI's top official working in Kentucky.
The FBI's footprint in the Bluegrass State is relatively small, with state and local agencies carrying out most law enforcement functions, but the FBI's National Threat Operations Center receives 3,000 tips a day, which are then relayed to the agency's 56 field offices across the nation and shared with local law enforcement where the tip originated.
In recent years, Brown said extremists and domestic terrorists radicalized in the U.S. through the internet have posed an increasing threat to the public.
"Lone actors create a new set of challenges," Brown said. "There's a far greater number of potential threats, each with far fewer dots for us to connect. Their attack methods are crude but still lethal, requiring much less preparation and effort on their part, and they can move from radicalization to attacks within weeks, not years, giving us much less time to disrupt their plans."
Brown said these so-called lone actors are inspired by a mix of ideologies, and confronting them effectively will involve strong partnerships with state and local law enforcement and tips from the community.
Drug cartels that bring methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and other drugs across the border to the U.S. present a challenge to law enforcement as well.
Brown cited specifically the growth of Mexico's Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which the special agent said has expanded beyond its home state and grown in strength and influence. The collaborative work of multiple agencies is required to combat the crimes tied to the cartels, Brown said.
Election security, child sexual exploitation and human trafficking are other concerns for the FBI, whose investigation efforts are hampered by perpetrators who use encrypted online platforms in an effort to hide their criminal activity, Brown said.
FBI officials have argued that law enforcement needs a way to bypass encryption in order to preserve security, but privacy advocates counter that such efforts weaken civil liberties.
"Our investigators continue to encounter criminals from street drug dealers to cartels to child sexual predators who relish the ability to hide on encrypted devices and inside encrypted messaging platforms," Brown said. "A week barely goes by where the FBI is not impacted by the issue."
A native of South Carolina, Brown joined the FBI in 2002 and was named head of Louisville's Field Office in 2018.
As special agent in charge of the Columbia, S.C., Field Office, Brown oversaw the FBI's response to and subsequent investigation of the 2015 Emanuel AMC Church mass shooting in Charleston, S.C., in which nine African American worshippers were killed and three more were wounded by a white gunman.
Brown recalled racing from Columbia to Charleston to help establish a command post, keeping in touch with his friend Lonnie Randolph, then-president of South Carolina's NAACP chapter.
"The scene inside the church was absolutely horrific, processing the scene was very difficult and we worked diligently through the night," Brown said. "At the outset, the investigation was very difficult and I distinctly remember trying to find a quiet place in all the chaos to gather my thoughts."
Brown stepped into a bathroom to pray and text some friends for guidance. Through multiple tips, the FBI identified a suspect, who was arrested and later convicted of federal hate crimes.
The Eye Opener Breakfast serves as a fundraiser for the local Crime Stoppers chapter, which hosts a phone line and website for people to report tips anonymously to law enforcement.
Tipsters whose information leads to an arrest or conviction are rewarded with cash by Crime Stoppers.
Last year, South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers received 543 tips and followed up on 576 tips. A total of 56 arrests were made as a result of the tips, and $8,000 in rewards were approved.
