All eyes were on this year’s class of Leading Ladies at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School on Wednesday as each student took turns stepping up to a stage in the school’s cafeteria to collect their own purple-and-gold pearl bracelet.
In explaining the bracelets that the school’s leadership program bestowed upon the girls, kindergarten teacher Hannah Scheidegger said they symbolize “the purity, generosity, integrity and loyalty of its wearer.”
Through the program, formerly known as Girls with Pearls, Leading Ladies teaches girls to own their mistakes and work through them while holding their heads high, Scheidegger said.
“We’re working on how to problem solve, how to solve conflict correctly, (and) when someone bothers you and you don’t like what they say, how to let it roll off your shoulders and keep it moving,” Scheidegger said.
“At this age, it’s very hard for our girls. Confidence is a huge thing that we work on because there are so many things – between people outside and things they see on TV and things on social media,” she said. “Having that self-respect is something that we really work on every week when we meet.”
Dating back to about three years ago, the program started up as a complement to the school’s Boys to Men program for young male leadership. The group started meeting after school, and Latoya Marks, a former employee there and ongoing school volunteer, said they would ask the girls what they wanted to do.
“They took ownership of that,” she said. “We gave them an opportunity to just be themselves … to teach them respect, to teach them that they are so much more than their appearance.”
That mentorship aspect is what drew Selia Hammond of Community Action of Southern Kentucky to volunteer.
“My passion is to be of service to anybody that I come in contact with, and I know that as a child it only took one person to believe in me,” Hammond told the Daily News. “I just want to make that difference.”
Her mentee, third grader Mary Al Kargholy, said she’s felt the program’s influence on her life, adding it’s taught her “how to be a real lady” while offering friendship at the same time.
“Because sometimes I’m lonely and I have nobody,” she said.
The ceremony was an opportunity for the students and their mentors to connect. They posed together for photos beforehand and mentors presented bracelets to their students on stage.
It was also a chance to hear encouraging words offered by local attorney Ashlea Shepherd Porter with Schuette Law Group. During a brief speech on what it means to be a leader, Porter drew from the examples of former first ladies Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton.
“Lady leaders come in every color, every size, every shape and every profession,” Porter said toward the end of her remarks. “But they all share the same purpose in their heart: to lead those who follow so that those who follow will someday lead.”
