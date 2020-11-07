It’s once again leaf collection time. Collection started in Bowling Green on Nov. 1 and will continue until the end of the calendar year.
Bowling Green Public Works Director Greg Meredith said collection began in Zone 5 this year, and each of the 10 zones in the city will see two collections.
City crews schedule two consecutive business days in each zone and they visit each zone twice, once in November and once in December.
Before scheduled pickup days, leaf piles free of debris or waste should be raked to the edge of the yard, but not onto the street or near stormwater drains.
“It’s keeping our storm drains open and our roadways clean,” Meredith said of the importance of leaf collection. “A lot of leaves on roadways or sidewalks could make surfaces become very slippery. Collecting leaves prevents accidents from happening.”
Also, collections prevent leaves from going straight to the landfill.
Meredith said the city is ahead of schedule in the first few days of collection this year.
In 2019, leaves fell at a very high rate near the very beginning of the scheduled collection.
A new challenge to this year’s collection is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which Meredith says has caused workers to follow health guidelines while on the job.
“Our crews are taking the necessary precautions,” Meredith said. “Usually our crew travels with four people per truck, and we are having them wear masks while they are in the truck and during their collections.”
Thanks to a partnership with Western Kentucky University, the city takes the leaves to the WKU Farm on Nashville Road where they are composted into mulch that is given back to the community.
“It’s been a really good thing for the community, and they have been great partners for us,” Meredith said.
In the event of snowfall, leaf pickup will be postponed until streets are clear. Residents who miss a scheduled leaf pickup day should call 270-393-3444 to be placed on a waiting list.
Information on leaf pickup schedules is available on the city website, www.bgky.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.