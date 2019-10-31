When daylight shortens, chlorophyll breaks down and golden and amber leaves form brilliant bouquets at the base of trees.
It also means it’s time for the city of Bowling Green's annual leaf pickup, which begins Thursday and runs through Dec. 31.
“It's a good service that the city provides for the citizens to keep everyone safe and prevent flooding,” Bowling Green Public Works Director Greg Meredith said.
This year, leaf pickup begins in Zone 4. To figure out your zone, visit bgky.org/publicworks/leaf-pickup. Leaves will not be picked up from commercial properties, private subdivisions, private roadways in alleys or mobile home parks.
City crews schedule two consecutive business days in each zone and they visit each zone twice, once in November and once in December.
Before scheduled pickup days, leaf piles free of debris or waste should be raked to the edge of the yard, but not onto the street or near stormwater drains.
“It can be a problem, particularly in areas prone to flooding,” Meredith said. “That’s why we encourage people to dispose of leaves properly.”
Blocking a sidewalk, street, gutter line, fire hydrant or drainage structure can result in civil fines, which are generally issued once or twice a year.
“People are generally pretty respectful,” Meredith said, but “there are always outliers, of course.”
If the city intentionally does not pick up leaves at a home, an orange door hanger will be placed on the front door with an explanation and phone number.
If streets with on-street parking interfere with leaf pickup operations, the city might temporary close the streets to parking to perform pickup. There will be a 72-hour notice on social media in these scenarios along with “no parking” signs.
In the event of snowfall, leaf pickup will be postponed until the streets are clear.
Residents who miss a scheduled leaf pickup day should call 270-393-3444 to be placed on a waiting list.
“If we get ahead of schedule, we can go back to streets,” Meredith said, but that’s an “exception rather than a rule.”
There will be no leaf pickup Nov. 28-29, Dec. 24-25 or Jan. 1 due to the holidays. On Jan. 2, leaf pickup will continue near stormwater drains and on a request basis.
Leaves picked up by the city are composted at the Western Kentucky University Farm.
