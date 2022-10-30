As the trees begin to shed their colorful fall leaves, the city of Bowling Green prepares for its curbside leaf pickup season.
Pickups begin Monday as public works crews will start in zones 2 and 3, working their way through the 10 zones until leaf season ends Dec. 30.
David Delp, operations manager for the City of Bowling Green, said the city offers the free service to residents to make disposal of leaves easier.
“Since burning is not allowed in the city, it makes it harder for residents to get rid of their leaves,” he said. “Trash pickup is available, but leaves must be bagged, and some people have way too many leaves for that.”
Delp said this is one of the busier times for the operations division.
“We are in the heart of leaf season, and we use about four to five trucks each day,” he said. “We have about four to five guys per leaf truck, so there are about 16 to 20 guys cleaning up leaves every day.”
Delp said they usually go through each zone twice before the season ends.
The season usually starts out light, and Delp said the end of November and the first of December is usually the heaviest time.
Delp offers a few suggestions to anyone who would like to participate in the leaf pickup service, including making sure they are raked to the curb.
“We don’t want them on the street,” he said. “People will drive through them and rain causes them to go into the drains and cause flooding.”
He said there can be no large sticks or debris in the leaf piles.
“If people have a lot of limbs, we won’t pick them up,” Delp said.
Residents will receive postcards letting them know when their zones will be covered and information is also available on the city website.
There will be no leaf pickup Nov. 24-25, Dec. 23 and 26 or on Jan. 2 because of the holidays. Leaf pickup will resume Jan. 2-31 on a request basis and as needed to re-establish free drainage.
The city’s website offers some additional guidelines for the leaf program, including:
- Leaves should be raked to the edge of the street before the first scheduled pickup day. If crews pick up leaves on your street on the first scheduled pickup day, they do no return on the second day.
- Crews will pick up leaves from the edge of a city street which the residence faces. If a residence is on a corner of two streets, each street may not be in the same work zone. Crews do not go onto private property such as along driveways or behind houses to pick up leaves.
- Leaves may be bagged at any time and scheduled for pickup by calling Scott Waste Management at 270-783-4016.
- Leaves will not be picked up from commercial properties, in private subdivisions, along private roadways in alleys or in mobile home parks.
- Leaf piles must be free of any debris, including tree limbs, rocks, household trash, discarded furniture, wheels/tires or any other debris that may cause damage to equipment or injury to crews.
If you miss your scheduled leaf pickup day, call Citizen Information and Assistance at 270-393-3444 to be placed on a list. As time permits, the city will use this list to backtrack and pick up your leaves.
If the city intentionally does not pick up your leaves, an orange door hanger will be placed on the front door of the residence with an explanation and contact phone number.