A group of seven Massachusetts Institute of Technology students is bicycling 3,000 miles across the United States to host workshops for middle school students, with Bowling Green as one of their stops.
The MIT Spokes Learning Festival, a free one-day STEM workshop, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22 at the Western Kentucky University Innovation Campus at 2413 Nashville Road.
It is open to incoming sixth, seventh and eighth graders in the region and will include modules on 3D printing, material science, electrical engineering and physics of music.
AccelerateKY, a nonprofit organization based at WKU’s Innovation Campus, supported the MIT Spokes initiative. The organization’s website said the purpose of the nonprofit is to focus on “unleashing the potential of Kentucky’s innovators and entrepreneurs.”
Sam Ford, executive director of AccelerateKY, said the nonprofit lined up the MIT Spokes’ trip across Kentucky and assisted with the learning festival.
“These MIT students are very enterprising,” he said. “They contacted me to get things set up for the Bowling Green workshop. And we have been working with them to try to find them places to stay along the way.”
Ford said the MIT students held fundraisers to make their trip possible.
The MIT Spokes website said the 75-day journey began at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington and will conclude at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.
As they travel through Kentucky, they will present a workshop in Hazard and will stop in Mammoth Cave before arriving in Bowling Green on Tuesday for Wednesday’s workshop. They will head to Hartford on Thursday and then to Henderson before making their way to Illinois.
“It’s such a cool project for them,” said Ford. “They get to travel and see the country.”
The workshop has room for 45 students. WKU will provide lunch, snacks and drinks.
“Obviously, MIT is one of the foremost research institutions in the country and this is a fantastic program for some of the brightest students to travel the country and to teach and encourage middle schoolers,” Ford said.