Legacy Christian Academy names new principal

Legacy Christian Academy announced Sunday that the Rev. Jerry Gifford, who most recently served in a leadership role at LifePoint Church in Franklin, will become the local Christian school’s new principal.
Gifford, who has pastored at five Kentucky churches across a 35-year career in ministry, was instrumental in leading the effort to merge Anchored Christian School and Bowling Green Christian Academy into a new, P-12 school.
Legacy Christian officially launched last summer and meets on the campus of sponsoring church Glendale at Cave Mill, at 1807 Cave Mill Road. The 25,000-square-foot facility offers several classrooms, a full gymnasium, a chapel and a dedicated art room. Currently, nearly 220 students from across the region are enrolled.
“For the past 35 years, I have served as a pastor in Kentucky,” Gifford wrote in a letter while applying for the role, according to materials provided by Legacy Christian Academy.
“With one exception, I have ministered in ‘turn-around’ churches. Those experiences have helped me develop the administrative and leadership skills necessary for successful ministry. Christian ministry demands numerous skills such as administration, interpersonal and corporate communication, compassion ministries, conflict resolution, the administration of the ordinances, church discipline, fund-raising, event planning and public speaking. These are the type of skills that a long ministry has taught me.”
Gifford is a Western Kentucky University graduate, holding a bachelor’s degree in communication. He earned a master’s degree in religion from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary in Lynchburg, Va.
Gifford has taught adjunctively for WKU, Liberty University and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, as well as Anchored Christian High School. He and his wife, Tammie, are parents to two sons, Daniel and David, and grandparents.
“Education involves more than that accumulation of facts and information,” Gifford wrote of his ministry and educational objectives. “As a Christian, I have an obligation to teach from a Biblical worldview in all subject matter. Specifically, the truth, as revealed in the Holy Scriptures, provides the foundation for all knowledge and living.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.