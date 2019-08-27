Attorneys in the Timothy Madden case were in negotiations for a couple of weeks before Madden’s unexpected change of plea Saturday that allowed him to avoid capital punishment.
The resolution, which entailed a guilty plea to charges of murder and kidnapping and an Alford plea on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, came with the approval of Gabriella “Gabbi” Doolin’s family.
Gabbi, 7, was found dead Nov. 14, 2015, in a creek located in a wooded area near Allen County-Scottsville High School on a night when a youth football league game was taking place.
A state medical examiner’s report listed strangulation by unspecified means and drowning as the causes of death and noted injuries that appeared to indicate Gabbi was raped and sodomized.
Madden’s trial had been set to begin Sept. 4 in Hardin County.
The plea agreement recommends that Madden, 42, of Scottsville, serve a life sentence with no possibility of parole.
“Gabriella’s parents have shown great mercy to both the defendant and the defendant’s family,” Allen Circuit Judge Janet Crocker said in video footage from Saturday’s change of plea hearing.
Allen County Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Morgan said Madden’s defense team extended the initial offer to settle the case.
The subsequent negotiations resulted in the crafting of a plea agreement that Madden accepted and that satisfied Gabbi’s family, who Morgan said preferred the finality of a guilty plea to the emotional extremes of the trial process and the prospect of lengthy appeals in the event of a jury sending Madden to death row.
“The family knew that there would be years of appeals (following a death penalty conviction) and (Madden) never would have admitted guilt,” Morgan said. “One of the things they wanted him to do was to admit that he had murdered their child. ... We wouldn’t do anything without the family being involved every step of the way in a case like this that is so incredibly personal.”
A witness list Morgan filed last week featured 32 names, including Gabbi’s parents, a number of people believed to be present in the area when she went missing and 15 members of Kentucky State Police, which led the investigation.
Court filings indicated Gabbi was last seen alive about 30 minutes before the discovery of her body, playing hide-and-seek with a friend, and that Madden was seen speaking with Gabbi just before her disappearance.
Evidence collected from the crime scene and from Madden’s residence was reviewed by forensic analysts at the KSP Central Crime Lab, and DNA matching a sample collected from Madden was found on multiple items, court records show.
During the course of the investigation, police also collected DNA samples from Madden’s son, Bradley Madden, and from a man who helped the Doolin family search for Gabbi who had been arrested recently on a sexual abuse charge.
Court records indicate Bradley Madden and the other person were eliminated as possible contributors to the DNA that matched the sample collected from Timothy Madden.
Morgan said the forensic analysis provided the most compelling evidence of Madden’s guilt.
“KSP did a superb job and went over and beyond a lot of investigations I’ve seen,” Morgan said. “The scientific proof made a very strong case that, without a question, the defendant was the one who committed these crimes.”
Crocker has set two days, Oct. 23-24, for final sentencing.
The first day is anticipated to be devoted to Morgan putting on evidence that proves Madden’s involvement in the sex offenses and that expounds on how Gabbi’s death has impacted her family.
Madden’s defense team, led by attorney Tom Griffiths of the state Department of Public Advocacy, is anticipated to use the second day to put on mitigating evidence.
Griffiths did not return a message seeking comment.
Under the Alford plea to the rape and sodomy charges, Madden denies committing those particular crimes but acknowledges that the prosecution has evidence to persuade a jury to convict on those counts.
“For all intents and purposes (an Alford plea) is exactly the same as if you pled guilty outright,” Morgan said. “Sometimes a defendant will make an Alford plea because they don’t want certain people to think they took responsibility for that particular charge.”
Morgan said sex offenses sometimes lend themselves to Alford pleas because defendants are too embarrassed to admit to the acts that led to the criminal charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.