Legislators approve contract for study on higher education, potential university in SE KY

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, sponsored Senate Joint Resolution 98, which calls for a comprehensive study of higher education in Kentucky.

 Legislative Research Commission

A comprehensive study of Kentucky higher education, including an analysis into a potential university in the southeastern region, is now underway.

