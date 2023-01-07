At each monthly meeting of the Cumberland Trace chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, Col. Robert Spiller shared a list.
He reported the number of people in each of the state’s four veterans centers in Hazard, Wilmore, Hanson and Radcliff, followed by the number of veterans on the waiting list.
About 20 years ago, it was a long list, said Bill Lytle, former president of the MOAA Cumberland Trace chapter.
“We all became aware of the missing centers and the need for one in our area,” Lytle said.
Three gubernatorial administrations and several decades later, the veterans center for which the late Spiller first advocated is finally fully funded.
Wednesday, the Kentucky House of Representatives voted unanimously to appropriate the last $16.63 million for the project, a 60-bed, 8,000 square foot nursing facility for military veterans in Bowling Green.
The center will be built on 25 acres donated by administrators of the Kentucky Transpark industrial park.
The grassroots effort stumbled into several roadblocks along the way, but always persisted through bipartisan cooperation and community persistence, said Jody Richards, former Kentucky House Speaker and representative.
When the governor decided to establish veterans centers across the state, Bowling Green was missing from the list, and the nearest center was over 90 miles away.
Col. Spiller noticed, and he spoke up.
He started calling Mark Bowman, executive director of the Office of Kentucky Veterans Centers, in 2014 to update his data and get an effort going. Bowman applauded Spiller and Ray Biggerstaff, another key Cumberland Trace proponent of the project, for being “passionate and persistent.”
“They really never gave up through many issues that made it seem like it would never happen,” Bowman said.
Richards first heard about the effort to get a veterans center in Bowling Green from Spiller when he was active with American Legion. A veteran himself, though he never served in battle, Richards understood the need.
“There are so many veterans in this southcentral Kentucky area, and they were underserved. And at that time, all the slots were taking taken in Hanson, which was the closest one,” he said. “It’s far enough that it would be fairly hard for families to be able to visit on a regular basis.”
Richards wrote a few letters to the governor and legislative leaders early on, but said that there wasn’t any “significant movement” before 2015, when Rep. Michael Meredith, R-Oakland, introduced an amendment appropriating the funds for the project to the budget.
However, the House had a Democratic majority at the time, and Meredith’s party caucus didn’t have the votes to pass the amendment.
So Richards and Martha King, both Democrats representing parts of Warren County at the time, crossed the aisle to help it pass on a slim majority.
2015 didn’t turn out to be the veteran center’s year, though. After passing the House, the Senate removed the amendment from the budget without leaving enough time to renegotiate it back in before the legislative session was over.
Undeterred, Meredith tried again in 2017. This time, the Republicans had a majority, and Meredith asked Richards to join him in a bipartisan approach when presenting the amendment in the budget and military committees.
Richards had the historical knowledge of the project, Meredith had the drive.
“I consider Rep. Meredith as a hero in this endeavor, because he worked hard,” Richards said. “He was so determined to pass it.”
While the committees showed near-unanimous support, there was another issue – Magoffin County. State Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville, has been pushing for a veterans center in Magoffin County, which would divide funds and cut the number of beds that the Bowling Green facility could have.
“(Magoffin County) is a nice place, but it’s very small and very close to Hazard,” Richards said. “The number of military retirees in that area dwarfed in comparison with the ones here, but the representative from that area wanted this as an economic development project.”
“That’s not the reason that these nursing homes are intended to serve.”
Richards and King bucked their party to avoid this, and the budget amendment passed with Bowling Green as the sole recipient of funds, provided that Magoffin County is next in line once the Bowling Green facility is completed.
Securing federal funding was the next obstacle, and it was dependent on a fluctuating economy and how long it took to get through another long line of capital projects.
By the time it was Bowling Green’s turn, the 2015 estimation of the project’s cost was way off, Meredith said. The lowest recent bid was around $50 million, way over the original projected $30 million.
The federal government could only allow a 10% variance in appropriations, about $2 million, which still left the project at a $16.63 million deficit.
“We really had two options at that point,” Meredith said.
One, ask the government to increase the amount of variance. But that could take two to five additional years, Meredith said. Two, find state appropriations.
The latter option was finalized Wednesday, to the relief of many. The facility will be completed around spring or summer 2024, Bowman said.
“After a decade of real work on this and 20-30 years of envisioning, it means a lot to get this done,” Meredith said.
“Several of the people who were leaders on this have passed away or are no longer with us ... I have just tried to live up to what they have wanted to be done.”