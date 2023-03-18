Legislature passes last-minute omnibus bill on gender identity, transition

In a surreptitious move, Kentucky Republicans revived and combined two bills concerning gender identity Thursday, the final day of session to pass controversial bills that could be vetoed by the governor.
In a committee substitute approved at a hastily-called House Education Committee meeting midday Thursday, Senate Bill 150 added language from House Bill 470, which had been stalling in the Senate due to Republican disagreements on whether or not it went "too far."
Senate Bill 150 requires schools to notify parents of what health and mental health services are available at the school, specifically those related to human sexuality, contraception or family planning.
Parents will be notified if their child is referred to health or mental health services within or outside the school, and must give written consent before their child receives any services. SB150 also allows school personnel and students to choose not to use a student's preferred pronouns if they do not align with their biological sex.
The Board of Education and the Kentucky Department of Education are not allowed to recommend that school employees keep student information confidential from parents. However, school employees can choose not to disclose information about a student's gender expression to their parents if they believe that it would lead to abuse or neglect “based on previous conduct and history.”
Finally, the original bill gives parents advance notice of curriculum related to human sexuality and allows them to opt their child out.
The final bill is more specific: in addition to the above rules for grades 6 and above, children in grades K-5 cannot receive any instruction on human sexuality or STDs, and children in all grades cannot receive instruction with the goal of exploring gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation.
Added HB470 language:
- prohibits students from using a bathroom that does not correspond with their biological sex;
- bans gender transition surgeries, puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors, excepting intersex people and those who are "detransitioning;"
- directs health care practitioners already prescribing drug or hormone treatments to minor patients for the purpose of gender transition to stop immediately, or, if that would cause harm, to gradually wean them off medication;
- revokes the licenses of healthcare practitioners who violate the provisions of this bill; and
- allows minors who receive gender transition care in violation of the bill to file a lawsuit against their health practitioner until the age of 30 or within three years of the time they discover that an injury or damage was caused by the care.
Within hours, the House Education Committee introduced the committee substitute bill, the House voted to pass it 75-22 and the Senate agreed with the committee changes 30-7, sending it off to Gov. Andy Beshear the final day before the veto period.
Democrats took issue with the speed and lack of transparency in which the legislation moved through Frankfort. Rep. George Brown Jr., D-Lexington, said the House Democrats were not told about the House Education Committee meeting, and only found out by chance.
"If the legislation is right, then let's do it in the light of day, not under the cover of darkness," he said.
Rep. David Meade, R-Stanford, defended the move, saying that all legislation is moving quickly at this point in the session.
House Democrats held a mini-filibuster before SB150 went up for a vote.
“There's a new theme to the 2023 legislative session in Kentucky, and it's ignorance," said Rep. Josie Raymond, D-Louisville. "It's ignorance of children's individuality, children's agency, children's value, children's futures and children's understanding of who they are.”
Rep. Sarah Stalker, D-Louisville, said she was concerned that the block on K-5 curriculum could make children more vulnerable to sexual abuse, since instruction on what makes a "safe touch" versus a "bad touch" would not be allowed under the bill.
The House vote mostly fell along party lines, with Reps. Killian Timoney, R-Nicholasville, Kim Banta, R-Ft. Mitchell and Ashley Tackett Laferty, D-Martin, breaking from their caucuses.
In the Senate, Sens. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, voted against the bill and Robin Webb, D-Grayson, voted for the bill, breaking with their parties.
Carroll took issue with the bill's restrictions on health practitioners.
“We know that most kids that are struggling with gender dysphoria decide to stay the gender that they are, it's a phase that they go through," he said. "Some, it's not. What would it hurt to allow doctors to have access to these puberty blockers to give these kids time to work through the issues that they face? Why can't we trust our doctors as we do for every other issue?”
The floor debates mostly consisted of a "one-sided conversation" of Democrats speaking against the bill, as Rep. Rachel Roberts, D-Newport, said, but a few Republicans chimed in.
Reps. Josh Calloway, R-Irvington, and Richard White, R-Morehead, said they didn't think the legislation went far enough.
Meade said that his 16-year-old son can hardly decide what to do from week to week, so he can't trust minors to make a decision of this magnitude.
"If we're going to protect children, we need to ensure that surgery or drugs that completely alter their life and alter their body is not something we should be allowing until they are adults who can choose it for themselves," Meade said.
On the other side of the Capitol, Sen. Lindsey Tichenor, R-Smithfield, agreed, saying that people's brains aren't developed until 25, and she doesn't want to allow people to make "irreversible" decisions they may later regret.
Tichenor said she's spoken with several of the transgender advocates who have been in Frankfort, testifying against this and other bills.
"I will tell you, you guys were created with a purpose," she told them on the floor. "I will tell you God does not make mistakes.”