An Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel, a centerpiece of The Hub commercial and residential development on Lovers Lane, will be scaled back slightly after action taken Wednesday at the Warren County Urban Growth Design Review Board.
The HUB Hospitality Group LLC headed by developer David Chandler got the board’s approval for an amendment to the Overlay Development Plan that changes the lot size for the hotel from 8.05 acres to 6.3 acres and reduces the size of the convention center part of the hotel.
Originally planned for 12,000 square feet, the convention center in the five-story, 195-room hotel will now be reduced to 5,035 feet.
“The major change is bringing down the meeting space seating volume from 500 to 160,” Chandler said. “Other minor changes were just architectural in nature for load bearing issues and design.”
The amendment also changed the square footage of a proposed restaurant in the hotel from 3,600 to 3,957. Chandler is continuing to work with a number of restaurant companies to find a tenant for that space.
Despite the amendment, architect Paul Bass of the Franklin, Tenn.-based Consortium architectural firm said the changes are minor.
“We’re keeping as much of the original design as possible,” Bass said. “It’s pretty close to what was originally expected.”
The Embassy Suites hotel is an essential part of a $200 million development that encompasses 103 acres on property next to the Lovers Lane Soccer Complex.
Chandler said he hopes to break ground next month on the hotel, which he projects to be open in the fall of 2021.
Other aspects of The Hub are moving along. Chandler expects to start next month pre-leasing on the 590-unit multifamily residential complex at the back of the development.
He said this first phase of the residential portion of The Hub will include a mix of apartment types that will carry a rental price tag of $750 to $1,400 per month.
One change to the residential portion of the development was made at Wednesday’s meeting. The board approved an amendment to the Overlay Development Plan for the 40.86-acre multifamily residential portion that will include a maintenance barn on the property.
According to the application, it will be a 4,000-square-foot barn that is 26 feet in height and will be designed to look similar to the apartment buildings.
Chandler said the three-story, 22,000-square-foot American Bank & Trust corporate center near the front of the development should be ready by next summer.
Other plans for The Hub include a Med Center Health medical facility and a swimming pool and walking trails in the residential portion.
