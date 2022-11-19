Madelyn Marr, 2, of Bowling Green, and her sister Anneliese, 3, take photos on Saturday with Santa and Mrs. Claus during the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s eighth annual Community Day at SKyPAC.
WKU’s Big Red sits in a sleigh made of gingerbread cookies as part of the gingerbread house display created by Nisrene Trombly titled “Christmas on Main Street” for the Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival on display during the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s eighth annual Community Day at SKyPAC on Saturday.
Casey Cole, 4, of Bowling Green decorates a gingerbread house with candy pieces during the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s eighth annual Community Day at SKyPAC on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The event, sponsored by BAIRD investment bank and dozens of other community organizations, is a free event where families can bring their children to see Santa, have their caricatures drawn, get a balloon animal, view a collection of gingerbread houses made for the annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival, listen to live Christmas music and make gingerbread houses. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
A group of girls from Tippi Toes Dance Studio dance to a song during the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s eighth annual Community Day at SKyPAC on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The event, sponsored by BAIRD investment bank and dozens of other community organizations, is a free event where families can bring their children to see Santa, have their caricatures drawn, get a balloon animal, view a collection of gingerbread houses made for the annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival, listen to live Christmas music and make gingerbread houses. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
A carnival-themed gingerbread display created by Elizabeth Rhodes and Sophia Holland of Bowling Green and awarded the Most Festive ribbon sits among dozens of other gingerbread homes created for the annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival during the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s eighth annual Community Day at SKyPAC on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The event, sponsored by BAIRD investment bank and dozens of other community organizations, is a free event where families can bring their children to see Santa, have their caricatures drawn, get a balloon animal, view a collection of gingerbread houses made for the annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival, listen to live Christmas music and make gingerbread houses. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The Golden Chorale sing Christmas carols during the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s eighth annual Community Day at SKyPAC on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The event, sponsored by BAIRD investment bank and dozens of other community organizations, is a free event where families can bring their children to see Santa, have their caricatures drawn, get a balloon animal, view a collection of gingerbread houses made for the annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival, listen to live Christmas music and make gingerbread houses. Other performers included Tippi Toes, the Vintage Winds and Wood Wind Quintet, South Warren High School’s Spartan String students, 3 Below Quartet from the Caveman Chorus, BG OnStage “Elf Jr.” scene and the Warren Central High School Chorus. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Children hug a penguin mascot as they attend the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s eighth annual Community Day at SKyPAC on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The event, sponsored by BAIRD investment bank and dozens of other community organizations, is a free event where families can bring their children to see Santa, have their caricatures drawn, get a balloon animal, view a collection of gingerbread houses made for the annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival, listen to live Christmas music and make gingerbread houses. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Merrin Moore, 5, decorates gingerbread houses with her brother Bennett, 4, and her parents during the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s eighth annual Community Day at SKyPAC on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The event, sponsored by BAIRD investment bank and dozens of other community organizations, is a free event where families can bring their children to see Santa, have their caricatures drawn, get a balloon animal, view a collection of gingerbread houses made for the annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival, listen to live Christmas music and make gingerbread houses. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
A hot cocoa stand made of gingerbread cookies stands beside a cookie Christmas tree as part of the gingerbread house display created by Nisrene Trombly titled “Christmas on Main Street” for the Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival on display during the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s eighth annual Community Day at SKyPAC on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The event, sponsored by BAIRD investment bank and dozens of other community organizations, is a free event where families can bring their children to see Santa, have their caricatures drawn, get a balloon animal, view a collection of gingerbread houses made for the annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival, listen to live Christmas music and make gingerbread houses. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
A group of children from Tippi Toes Dance Studio dance to a song during the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s eighth annual Community Day at SKyPAC on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The event, sponsored by BAIRD investment bank and dozens of other community organizations, is a free event where families can bring their children to see Santa, have their caricatures drawn, get a balloon animal, view a collection of gingerbread houses made for the annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival, listen to live Christmas music and make gingerbread houses. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Penny Jeanne Coleman, 4, of Smiths Grove decorates a gingerbread house during the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s eighth annual Community Day at SKyPAC on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The event, sponsored by BAIRD investment bank and dozens of other community organizations, is a free event where families can bring their children to see Santa, have their caricatures drawn, get a balloon animal, view a collection of gingerbread houses made for the annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival, listen to live Christmas music and make gingerbread houses. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Families stand in line to see the Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival displays during the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center’s eighth annual Community Day at SKyPAC on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The event, sponsored by BAIRD investment bank and dozens of other community organizations, is a free event where families can bring their children to see Santa, have their caricatures drawn, get a balloon animal, view a collection of gingerbread houses made for the annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival, listen to live Christmas music and make gingerbread houses. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
The aroma of buttered popcorn wafted through the room and up to the high ceiling, where giant ornaments hung.
A women’s choir sang “Let it Snow” in the background as dozens of children stood in line to see Santa, hard at work recording their Christmas wishes.
In a side hallway, about 20 impeccably designed gingerbread houses awaited the people’s choice judging, and children tried their luck at making their own (smaller) delectable creations.
At Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center on Saturday, it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
Saturday was the eighth annual Community Day at SKyPAC, a free event where families can bring their children to see Santa, have their caricatures drawn, get a balloon animal, listen to Christmas music, take family photos in front of the Christmas tree and make gingerbread houses.
The event was sponsored by BAIRD, an investment bank, and dozens of other community organizations, said Deborah Stein, SKyPAC development manager.
Stein said that the organizing begins in August, but that the reward is seeing everybody having a great time.
“You see them walk in the door and their face just lights up,” Stein said. “I think it’s great that we can offer the community something that’s free. It’s just something that everybody can come to.”
For many, the highlight of the event was the gingerbread house contest. There were carnival and princess-themed houses, designs that included WKU staples like Big Red and Guthrie Bell Tower and even a gingerbread village.
While the contest judges already made their picks, attendees could vote for their favorites for the people’s choice award winners, to be announced early next week.
Sarah White brought her two fourth grade daughters to the event. It’s a tradition for their family, she said.
“This is just part of what we do to get into the holiday spirit. They look forward to looking at all the gingerbread houses and making one of their own,” White said. “They love all things Christmas. Anything they can get their hands on, like listening to the music and seeing Santa.”
It was the first year for Jenny Moore and her daughter, a Kindergartener who helped make one of the contest gingerbread houses. The family came to see her creation and planned to see Santa Claus later, Moore said.
“It’s been great, it’s just a fun activity,” she said. “We appreciate that our city has this offering.”
