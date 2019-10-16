In Kentucky, 23 percent of college students require remediation when they arrive on campuses and only a fraction earn a degree or credential before exiting.
At the same time, Kentucky’s high school graduation rate tops 90 percent.
Those were some of the facts Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis delivered Tuesday during a forum in Bowling Green to explain and seek feedback on the state’s new high school graduation requirements, which became law in April. It was the third such forum held by the Kentucky Department of Education, but no members of the public attended outside of a small group of educators.
In an interview, Lewis said the forum’s participation was comparable to the previous two, and he drew parallels between the discussions at all three. He said the department advertised the forums through news releases and through social media.
“There tends to be overall lots of questions about what exactly the minimum requirements are,” Lewis said. “I think we went through a period of adoption with the minimum requirements, where just to be frank with you, there was a big group of folks, or a very vocal group of folks, who were opposed to them and spread some information about them that was not accurate.
“Now, I think we’re at the place where things have settled down and folks are digging in and really trying to understand ‘Well, what do the new requirements really mean?’ ” Lewis said.
Under the state’s new graduation requirements, students entering high school during the 2019-2020 school year will be expected to obtain 22 personalized credits before graduating.
The Kentucky Department of Education said the 22 credits students must obtain to graduate high school include:
- English I and II and two additional English language arts credits aligned with the student’s Individual Learning Plan.
- Algebra I and geometry and two additional mathematics credits aligned with the student’s ILP.
- Three credits social studies (at least one aligned with the student’s ILP).
- Three credits science (at least one aligned with the student’s ILP).
- One combined credit for health and physical education.
- One credit for visual and performing arts.
- Six additional credits aligned with the student’s ILP.
Current high school freshmen must also complete one of eight graduation “qualifiers” meant to prepare graduates for life after high school. These qualifiers range widely, from passing dual-credit courses with a grade of C or higher, earning industry certifications or achieving a benchmark score in one section of a college admissions test, such as the ACT or SAT.
During the forum, Lewis stressed that local school districts still have the freedom to set their own graduation requirements. For example, while Algebra II has been dropped as a requirement, school districts can still require their students to complete it.
Starting during the 2020-21 school year – in addition to the aforementioned changes – students must also complete one or a combination of three graduation “prerequisites.”
Those include either scoring at least at the apprentice level in reading and math on the state-required 10th grade assessment (which can be retaken multiple times), score at least proficient on the eighth grade assessment for reading and/or mathematics or assemble a portfolio of evidence ultimately up for the superintendent’s approval.
Students must also pass a 100-question civics exam, receive instruction in financial literacy and demonstrate competency in essential skills and technology, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
During the forum, Lewis stressed that the new requirements offer students several paths to graduation. While taking questions, Lewis said he’s confident every high school in the state will have the ability to offer multiple routes to a diploma, if not all of the routes laid out in the new requirements.
“I don’t know of a single high school in Kentucky that’s not going to have multiple ways to get there,” he said.
