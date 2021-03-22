Gov. Andy Beshear didn’t have to look far to find his choice to fill the Warren County property valuation administrator position that opened up when Bob Branstetter retired Feb. 1.
Susan Oliver Lewis, who has worked for the past four years in the Warren County PVA office, was appointed by the governor and sworn in by county Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon to fill the post that Branstetter held for 14 years.
Lewis, 38, the first female PVA in Warren County history, has plenty of experience in property valuation and a familiarity with Warren County.
A graduate of Greenwood High School and Western Kentucky University, Lewis worked in real estate before spending three years on the staff of the Jefferson County PVA office in Louisville.
“I moved straight from the Jefferson County PVA office to come home to Warren County,” said Lewis, one of six Warren County candidates to earn a qualifying score on the PVA exam Feb. 23. “It has been a blessing, to say the least. Warren County has a special place in my heart.”
Lewis said she gained valuable experience by working under Branstetter, who was first elected PVA in 2006 to fill the job previously held for 20 years by Bill Carter.
“Bob was an amazing leader and mentor,” Lewis said. “I’m really looking forward to filling his shoes and taking this office into the future.”
Buchanon, who did the swearing-in as Lewis’ 7-year-old son held the Bible, believes Lewis is a great choice to lead the PVA office that is charged with making the assessments of real and personal property that have an impact on the tax bills of county residents and businesses.
“Bob was always complimentary of her work and knowledge of the market,” Buchanon said in a text message. “She has a reputation for treating everyone fairly and with respect. I believe she’ll do a great job.”
Branstetter led the PVA office during a time of rapid growth that saw the total assessed value of the county’s real properties skyrocket from $5.03 billion in 2006 to $10.1 billion in 2020.
Lewis said her background in Jefferson County helped prepare her for leading a PVA office in a county that only seems to keep growing.
“That’s one thing that sets me apart,” she said. “I have experience in a larger community, and I have learned some things in that environment.”
Although she isn’t planning major changes, Lewis said she hopes to use technology to streamline some processes and make the office more customer-friendly. Eventually, she would like to add to the office’s current roster of seven full-time and one part-time staff members.
Lewis has barely started in the job that Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet Communications Director Jill Midkiff says pays $108,187.73 per year, but she is already looking forward to running for a full four-year term next year.
“For sure I will run again,” she said. “That’s definitely what I plan to do. I really enjoy this work.”
