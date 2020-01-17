City police arrested a Lexington man Thursday after victims in two separate robberies claimed he was involved.
Deo Mpaka, 19, was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail on two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of kidnapping.
According to an arrest citation, police learned of the first incident Tuesday, when a man reported that he was approached Jan. 11 by three black men in the parking lot of Lee Pointe Apartments and asked if he had money for cigarettes.
When the man said he had $20, the group offered to give him a ride and they could buy cigarettes together.
The man reported getting in the vehicle despite being uncomfortable about the situation, and after a short time the vehicle stopped and two more men got in.
“The subjects then began holding him down and pressing their fingers in his side, and told him not to attempt to flee or reach for his phone,” the arrest citation said. “They said they had guns and knives and they would kill him.”
The men demanded he give them $20, his bank card and PIN number, and the card was used at Jr. Foods on Gordon Avenue to withdraw $400 and the man was taken back home.
The victim identified one of the suspects through WhatsApp, showing police the suspect’s profile picture and saying that he knew the person from the international community but did not know his name, according to police records.
The second incident was reported Thursday by a man who said that two men came to his apartment Jan. 6, and one of them was armed with a metal object.
They requested to speak with his son, and a person the son knew as “RN Chris” from Facebook demanded he go to that ATM at a Family Dollar store to withdraw money.
“RN Chris” and the man’s son then went to Family Dollar while the other person with the metal object stayed behind at the apartment, and the son later confirmed to police that $80 was withdrawn from his account.
Police were able to locate Mpaka on Thursday at a South Sunrise Drive apartment.
“He has a cross tattoo between his eyes and is clearly the same subject from the WhatsApp profile picture and “RN Chris” profile picture,” the citation said.
Mpaka was taken to BGPD headquarters, where he confirmed he was with a group of men who approached the victim at Lee Pointe.
“(Mpaka) confirmed there were comments made about firearms but downplayed the threats,” the citation said about the Jan. 11 incident.
Mpaka reportedly told police that the person agreed to pay him $200 to prevent a woman he was having sex with from telling his family, and then told police that the Jan. 6 incident was about being paid $60 he was owed for shoes, going on to deny any threats or intimidation.
The other person in the Jan. 6 incident was carrying a metal bat at the time, Mpaka reportedly told police.
