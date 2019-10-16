Alen Ahmetovic has been promoted to manager of Liberty Financial’s Bowling Green office at 544 Lovers Lane. He previously served as assistant branch manager.
He has 11 years of banking experience, starting as a teller. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Western Kentucky University in 2014.
Ahmetovic replaces Nikki Sebree-Ligon, who opened the Bowling Green location in 2018 and was promoted to director of branch administration for the five Liberty Financial offices in Kentucky and Tennessee.
Sebree-Ligon, an Owensboro native who has been in Bowling Green for three years, has 21 years of banking experience that includes stints with BB&T and Chase.
Liberty Financial is a division of Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union, which operates 20 offices in Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee with five more under construction.
