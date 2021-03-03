Evansville (Ind.) Teachers Federal Credit Union, which dipped its toe into the Bowling Green financial market in 2019 when it opened a branch of its Liberty Financial brand on Lovers Lane, is now diving in to the southcentral Kentucky market.
The Evansville-based credit union has announced plans to build a 6,350-square-foot branch at 2187 Gary Farms Blvd. near Home Depot and Gordon Food Service.
Construction hasn’t started on the branch, but Brent Joyce, the credit union’s vice president of marketing, said it should be open in the spring of 2022.
Joyce said the second Bowling Green branch is needed to accommodate the growth the credit union is seeing in this market.
“We have a lot of members in that area, and we’re growing,” Joyce said. “This (Gary Farms) is a high-traffic retail area. It’s a great location. Adding the branch will increase our retail presence and help us grow our membership.”
Joyce said ETFCU entered Kentucky and the Nashville area in Tennessee originally through its First Liberty Financial Mortgage brand.
“We started with mortgage lending in Louisville, Bowling Green and Owensboro,” Joyce said. “We’re very strong in Louisville. We adopted Liberty Financial to be our full-service retail brand.”
Joyce cited a product called Vertical Checking as the impetus for much of the credit union’s growth.
That product, which offers a checking account paying 3.3% interest on deposits, has earned Liberty Financial some recent recognition.
The credit union was named America’s Best Credit Union for Checking by the Investopedia financial website based in New York City. The acknowledgment comes as part of Investopedia’s newly released Best Credit Unions of 2021 list.
Its Vertical Checking product, which comes with requirements on number of monthly debit purchases and other stipulations, has earned Liberty Financial some other recognitions.
It has been highlighted in the Kiplinger’s Personal Finance list of the nation’s top checking accounts each month since July 2020.
“That account is very popular in all the areas we serve,” Joyce said. “We’re seeing 45% to 50% growth year-to-year in checking.”
Joyce said Liberty Financial returned $8,215,357 to members through checking accounts alone in 2020, an increase of 48% over the 2019 total.
“We exist to return value back to our members,” Joyce said. “This (Vertical Checking) is a good example of that.”
The Gary Farms branch may be followed by other Liberty Financial branch openings in the Kentucky and Nashville-area markets, Joyce hints. “We’re planning quite a bit of growth in all those areas,” he said.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
