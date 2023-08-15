Hoping to raise awareness of poverty and its implications in the Bowling Green community, the Warren County Public Library and the HOTEL INC nonprofit organization will begin on Tuesday a four-part “community read-along” study of the book “Poverty, by America” written by sociologist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Matthew Desmond.
“We’ve had other partnerships with the library, and this seemed like a good forum to bring people together and have a discussion about an important topic,” said Katy Attansi Barker, HOTEL INC storyteller and facilitator for the book discussion.
Barker said the topic is particularly timely, based on her experience at a nonprofit that works to address issues related to homelessness.
“There’s always more to be done,” she said. “At HOTEL INC we’re seeing more and more people losing housing simply because their income can’t keep up with rent increases.”
Desmond’s book, Barker said, issues a call for people to join what she called a “poverty abolition movement.”
“This book presents a more complex view of poverty but refuses to leave it at the level of observation, suggesting both personal and policy-level interventions that the data shows can make a real difference in the lives of individuals and communities,” Barker said in an email.
Desmond takes a nationwide view in his book, but Barker said his work resonates locally.
“Bowling Green is in a period of growth and development, and yet there is a desperate need for more affordable workforce housing units,” she said. “Housing costs are rising faster than wages, and working people and families are losing their homes.”
Barker said participants in the free book discussion will meet at the Lisa Rice Library at 1225 State Street for four consecutive Tuesdays: Aug. 15, 22 and 29 and Sept. 5. Each session will cover assigned chapters of the book and will begin at 6 p.m.
Copies of Desmond’s book are available at the public library, Barker said.