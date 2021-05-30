The Warren County Public Library’s summer in-person activity series is making a comeback in 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered many library activities last summer.
WCPL Community Outreach Manager Courtney Stevens said several prizes will be up for grabs this summer for children and adults who participate in WCPL’S Reading Passport program.
The prizes increase in value as more achievements are completed. For children, the achievements include reading a book, attending a library event and learning about a new animal. Adults and teenagers can earn prizes by reading books, using WCPL virtual databases, visiting parks and watching movies at the Capitol. A full list of achievements can be found at www. warenpl.org/summer.
“We will hand out some grand prizes later this summer,” Stevens said. “The prizes will include a bike, a Ninja Air Fryer and an inflatable screen you can use for watching movies.”
The “Summer Celebration of Wild Adventures” will commence at the Capitol Arts Center with a 1980s-inspired concert from the Wulfe Bros. band at 10 a.m. June 3. At 10 a.m. June 29, “Mr. Bond’s Science Guys” will be featured at the Capitol.
The summer activity series will include appearances from authors Kristin Tubb and Shelli Johannes. Tubb will discuss her books about heroic dogs, including her newest book “Zeus, Dog of Chaos,” on July 7 at the Capitol at 6 p.m.
Johannes, the author of “Cece Loves Science,” will appear at the WCPL Smith’s Grove Branch on July 27 at 10 a.m., the Main Library on July 27 at 4 p.m. and the Bob Kirby Branch on July 28 at 10:30 a.m.
On July 13, WCPL will host multiple puppet-themed events at the Capitol. MadCap Puppets will present “Jack and the Gentle Giant” at the Capitol at 6 p.m. Prior to the performance, MadCap will open a puppet workshop at the Capitol with sessions beginning at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Before the summer celebration comes to a close July 31, WCPL will host “Animal Tales and Tails” on July 29 at the Bob Kirby Branch at 10 a.m. and at the Parker-Bennett Community Center at 2 p.m.
In addition to the series of summer activities, WCPL will open 46 pop-up libraries during the summer months, Stevens said. WCPL partnered with local parks and public school systems to make the pop-up libraries possible.