One of Bowling Green’s most historic and iconic buildings, the Capitol Arts Center, may again see the type of activity that made it a magnet for the city’s residents in the early 20th century.
After approvals in recent days from Warren Fiscal Court and the Warren County Public Library Board of Trustees, the county-owned Capitol will be leased to the library in a move that local officials see as a potential boost for a once-vibrant venue that had been mostly quiet even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is an opportunity to fully utilize the Capitol,” said Doug Gorman, Warren County First District magistrate and chairman of the Warren County Downtown Economic Development Authority. “I think you’ll see us get back to having two or three events per week at the Capitol.
“It will be good for the community. I think everyone is excited to have the pandemic in our rear-view mirror. The library has some great ideas that should bring more people downtown.”
Once used for vaudeville shows and then as a movie theater, the Capitol on East Main Avenue facing Fountain Square Park has been largely dormant in recent years.
Gayla Warner, chairperson of the library’s board of trustees, said the possibilities for the space could now fill volumes.
“For years, we’ve had to rent space to accommodate the crowds for big events,” Warner said. “The Bob Kirby branch of the library (along Scottsville Road) is good for medium-sized events. Now this will give us a whole new level of event space that we’ve had to pay for in the past.”
The lease approved by fiscal court and the library’s board allows the newly formed Arts of Southern Kentucky organization to lease the Capitol from the county for $5 per year and sublease the 20,000-square-foot building to the library for $400,000 annually.
Arts of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Jeff Reed said the sublease to the library fits with his plans for an organization formed last fall and charged with overseeing the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center and the Capitol.
“They (library) needed a space for some of their activities, and they had a need for a theater,” said Reed, also conductor for Orchestra Kentucky. “I wanted to focus on making SKyPAC more successful fiscally.”
Lisa Rice, the library’s director, has already been dreaming up ways the library can utilize the Capitol.
“I’ve always looked at that building and thought it would be the perfect place for our needs,” Rice said. “People think of the library as books and videos, but we are here for the entire community.
“Making that space available will allow us to do so much more. Our community loves to gather, and it loves that building.”
Although the library’s leaders have only this week signed the papers to lease the Capitol, Rice already has some uses in mind.
She envisions holding author visits and Southern Kentucky Book Fest events at the Capitol, along with live music, drama workshops and even a used book store in what had been a small art gallery.
“It opens up so many opportunities,” Rice said. “We want it to be a community space where everybody has access to it.”
Rice said some “sprucing up” will be needed before the library can fully utilize the building, so she’s grateful that the lease payments won’t start until 2022.
Warner called the Capitol a “treasure on our downtown square” that she believes the library will enhance and preserve.
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon is equally enthusiastic about the new arrangement.
“The library has big plans to utilize the facility,” Buchanon said in a text message. “The new activities will help to spark new life into Fountain Square and help downtown restaurants and businesses.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.