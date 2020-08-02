The Warren County Public Library will host a free screening of Steven Spielberg’s summer classic “Jaws” on Aug. 14 at Bowling Green Ballpark.
“Jaws” will be the culmination of WCPL’s “Baby Shark Week” – a series of story times and virtual events designed to coincide with Discovery’s “Shark Week.”
The film will be shown with social distancing guidelines to allow for a safe experience.
“We are really excited to do it in the safest place possible,” said Veronica Rainwater, WCPL youth services manager.
Bowling Green Ballpark “has a huge capacity and they’ve been taking guidelines seriously. They have a completely foolproof plan for keeping people apart and also keeping everyone comfortable, whether they need wheelchair accessibility or they can actually get on the field. We feel very comfortable in being able to provide this movie in such a large space.”
Bowling Green Hot Rods General Manager/CEO Eric Leach said he’s been eager to work with the library and will be happy to host the film – the first movie to be shown in Bowling Green since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
Regal Cinemas, which owns Bowling Green’s two theaters, is currently scheduled to reopen Aug. 21.
“We have been doing movies at the ballpark for the better part of five years now,” Leach said. “We feel like we are pretty well versed in both showing movies and doing the social distancing with the events we have had at the ballpark.”
Leach said among the precautions that will be taken will be temperature checks upon entry, with masks required in the common areas. Seating in the bowl area will be marked off to accommodate for social distancing, with squares painted on the outfield grass so families can have a designated spot to bring a blanket. Concessions will be available.
“It’s going to be a fun night, and what a great movie too,” Leach said.
Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. with the movie scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., rain or shine.
– For information on “Jaws” or other library events visit WCPL’s Facebook page.
