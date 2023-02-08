LifeSkills part of expansion with other mental health centers

LifeSkills Inc. will partner with three other mental health agencies, Communicare Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah and Pennyroyal Center in Hopkinsville, to form one of the largest community mental health centers in the Commonwealth.

 Submitted

Four nonprofit mental health agencies, including LifeSkills in Bowling Green, are consolidating to form one of the largest mental health centers in the commonwealth.

Recommended for you