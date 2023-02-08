LifeSkills Inc. will partner with three other mental health agencies, Communicare Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah and Pennyroyal Center in Hopkinsville, to form one of the largest community mental health centers in the Commonwealth.
LifeSkills is merging with Communicare Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah and Pennyroyal Center in Hopkinsville.
Joe Dan Beavers, president and CEO of LifeSkills Inc., will serve as the initial CEO of the consolidated group, but existing leaders from all four agencies will guide the formation of the partnership.
Beavers said the consolidation is not expected to reduce the workforce at LifeSkills or any of the other three organizations.
“We were able to work through all of the financial components to grow services within the regions we support and create new job opportunities,” he said.
Currently, LifeSkills has around 850 employees and altogether, with the consolidation, there will be around 1,700 employees.
“We will double in size almost exactly,” Beavers said.
He said the consolidation is expected to be finalized by July 1, and as part of the creation of the new parent corporation, the LifeSkills brand and logo won’t change, and neither will the brands and logos of the other three agencies.
When completed, the new entity will support more than 47,000 individuals and families annually across 35 counties.
The new health system will offer over 70 programs and services in 129 different locations in the state and will employ more than 220 licensed behavioral clinicians, according to a news release.