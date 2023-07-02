In April, Medicaid released survey numbers stating that out of the 1.3 million people currently living in our nation’s nursing facilities, 250,000 (19%) of them have a mental illness, intellectual disability or related condition.
PASRR stands for Pre-Admission Screening and Resident Review. It is a federally mandated program requiring that all applicants to Medicaid certified nursing facilities—regardless of payment source—are given a preliminary assessment to determine whether they might have a mental illness, intellectual disability or related condition.
According to LifeSkills PASRR Coordinator Tracy Pitts, “PASRR helps to ensure that individuals are not inappropriately placed in nursing homes for long term care; and that they are offered the most appropriate placement setting and the best support options for their needs. This may mean a nursing facility, or in the community with supports,” Pitts said. “The PASRR team assists in making participants and their families aware of available community resources. It also means that PASRR applicants can receive the services they need if placed in a nursing facility—including specialized services.”
Pitts explained that specialized services are services unique to each person. “They are person-centered services designed to improve the quality of life for one person, one goal at a time.”
To better illustrate how this might work, Pitts shared the story of a man who came to a nursing facility a few years back. We’ll call him “Sam.” Pitts described Sam as a shy and quiet man who did not want to engage with others. He wouldn’t look up and he often gave one-word responses to questions. It was pretty obvious that Sam just wanted to be left alone. He withdrew from social interactions as fast as he could. He also had some hygiene issues, like forgetting to brush his hair, or dropping a little breakfast on his shirt and not cleaning it up.
Specialized Services Associate Leah Bratcher was assigned to his case. She began by building a positive rapport with Sam, finding things of interest to talk with him about, then she worked with him on reminders for proper hygiene and getting him out of his room a bit and eventually getting him involved in some activities offered at the nursing facility. Slowly he began to build some relationships and make a few friends and, through her working with him in small groups, to play some games, like cards.
“At the nursing facility now,” Pitts said, “instead of always finding him sitting alone in his room watching television, you’ll most likely find him sitting up front in the lobby, or out on the front porch, rocking in rocking chairs with friends.”
Sam is still overall a shy person, and isn’t going to talk a lot, but he is more expressive and will communicate his wants and needs better to staff and others and will engage in almost all activities offered by the nursing facility. Most recently, Leah has started taking him out into the community to shop or go out to eat and continues to work with him on building positive relationships and communicating more effectively, while also engaging him in more complicated tasks like ordering food or making purchases.
“For medical reasons related to his overall health, he still requires nursing facility level of care,” said Pitts. “But I believe his quality of life has been vastly improved by Leah and the specialized services she tailored to support him and fit his needs.”
Pitts said her program is always looking for people who are interested in making a difference and creating better quality lives for those with intellectual disabilities or related conditions who reside in nursing facilities. If you are interested in part-time work with the flexibility to create your own schedule and work more independently while helping others, contact Tracy Pitts, PASRR Manager, at 270-901-5000 Ext. 1306 or Katie Hardiman, Specialized Services Coordinator, at 270-901-5000 Ext. 1292.
– Maureen Mahaney coordinates public information for LifeSkills Inc., a nonprofit, behavioral health care corporation that plans for and serves the people of southcentral Kentucky in three main areas: mental health, addiction and developmental disabilities. Her column appears monthly.