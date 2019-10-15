Zipporah Ngoy took the controls Monday of an aircraft on its final approach to the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport.
Better yet, the Bowling Green Junior High School seventh grader was learning to take control of her future.
Zipporah was steering the plane virtually, using a Redbird TD2 Flight Simulator that is the latest addition to the Housing Authority of Bowling Green’s EnVision Center. The center was established last year as part of a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development initiative to encourage educational advancement, character and leadership among residents of public housing developments.
One of the nation’s first 17 EnVision Centers established in 2018 by HUD Secretary Ben Carson, the Bowling Green center is now breaking ground as the first center in HUD’s southern-based Region IV to utilize a flight simulator as part of its program of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education for middle and high school students.
The strategy to steer the housing authority’s youngsters toward STEM careers is already working for Zipporah.
“My ambition is to be a pilot,” she said. “I’ve attended aviation camp the last two years, and I’m taking advanced math and science classes.”
That’s exactly the flight plan housing authority Executive Director Abraham Williams had in mind when he worked to procure the Federal Aviation Administration-certified simulator.
The device, normally valued at about $10,000, was donated by the Forgotten Heroes Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping disadvantaged communities by strengthening STEM education.
Williams explained that a meeting in Alabama with Faith Linton of the 360 Cradle to Careers nonprofit and Forgotten Heroes founder Rafael Collado led to procurement of the flight simulator.
“He (Collado) asked me if I would be interested in getting a flight simulator,” Williams said. “I jumped at it. This can change lives.”
Williams saw the flight simulator as the perfect fit for the housing authority’s emphasis on STEM education, and he has set about forming more partnerships to help fully utilize it.
He is working with Western Kentucky University for help in developing the curriculum and with Aviation Heritage Park for help in providing the veteran pilots who can teach students about careers in aviation.
“We want to get kids interested in STEM careers,” Williams said. “The whole idea is to get them better educated. We want to expose them to aviation so they can realize what the opportunities are.”
Darrell Tade, a local veteran pilot who is volunteering at the EnVision Center to help students learn about aviation, said the simulator is a great tool.
“I would have jumped at the chance to use something like this when I was young,” Tade said. “This is much more realistic than a video game. You can actually get some hours of credit toward your pilot’s license on a simulator like this.”
While starting on a path to a career in aviation, local EnVision students might also be part of a pilot project that could spread to other EnVision Centers.
“At 360 Cradle to Careers, we have partnered with other centers in this HUD region,” Linton said. “This flight simulator is a first in this region in a public housing space. We would like to bring the same idea to other EnVision Centers.”
HUD Region IV Administrator Denise Cleveland-Leggett, on hand for Monday’s demonstration of the simulator, agreed that the the housing authority’s plan to teach about aviation holds great potential.
“This can be a life-changer for these children,” Cleveland-Leggett said. “There are a multitude of careers that can be generated from this. It can catapult these children into a different life.”
