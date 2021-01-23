Now matter how heavy the burden on her shoulders, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Burgholzer seemed to lift it with ease.
A member of the Army Warrior Fitness Team based in Fort Knox, Burgholzer set a world record for lifting – and then broke it twice – Saturday at the Mammoth Strength Challenge V ProAm, held at Western Kentucky University L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center.
Burgholzer established the women's world record in the Mouser Block event at Saturday's competition, an event in which athletes attempt to lift a weight-filled box resembling a toolbox over their head.
Coming into the event, the women's world record in the Mouser Block had been 158 pounds, but Burgholzer blew past it, first lifting a 179.6-pound block and following that up with successful lifts of 189.8 pounds and 194 pounds, getting encouragement from other athletes with each attempt.
"I kinda knew I would set the record, but I didn't think it was going to be as high as it ended up being," Burgholzer said afterward.
Born in Austria, Burgholzer joined the U.S. Army in 2013 and was selected two years ago to join the Army Warrior Fitness Team, a Fort Knox-based team that participates in fitness competitions and aids in Army outreach and recruitment efforts.
Burgholzer is currently the team's only female strongman competitor, earning first-place finishes at two events in 2019.
Her preparation for the world record attempt began about 2 1/2 months ago, as she balanced her Army responsibilities with a workout routine and diet geared toward Saturday's event.
The preparation paid off as she had little difficulty pressing each successive weight over her head.
"When I put the block on my feet (to lift), you see me take a second and in that second I think about my family, I think of how proud I want to make them in that moment and I go for it," Burgholzer said.
Maj. George Fruth, Burgholzer's company commander, was on hand to lend moral support.
"It's phenomenal to see somebody put in all the time, hard work and effort and see them crush the previous record and set a standard, not only for people within her community but the world at large," Fruth said. "Knowing what the previous record was and what she was attempting, and seeing her work out and her prior competitions, I knew the confidence was there and I was just here to help motivate her and see things through."
The Mammoth Strength Challenge brought competitors in different age divisions and weight classifications from all over the U.S. to Bowling Green to compete in the truck pull, stone carry, deadlift medley and other events meant to test one's endurance and brawn.
Burgholzer said the strongman competitors are a supportive group who push one another to be better performers.
"Men may have started the sport, but we are still making our way into it," Burgholzer said. "Being out here and setting world records, I hope to encourage other females as well to come to the sport and make it bigger than it is now."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.