Lil' Angels Attic sale scheduled for March 3-4

Laura Nell Lawless (left) and Marsha Kennedy, both of Bowling Green, set up the girls' infant clothes for the March 2014 Lil' Angels Attic children's consignment sale. Miranda Pederson/Daily News

 Daily News File

Since 2003, volunteers at Broadway United Methodist Church have come together to host the Lil’ Angels Attic children’s consignment sale.

