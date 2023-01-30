Lil' Angels Attic sale scheduled for March 3-4

Since 2003, volunteers at Broadway United Methodist Church have come together to host the Lil’ Angels Attic children’s consignment sale.
The bi-annual sale is held each March and September at the church at 1323 Melrose St. All proceeds are donated to local charities supporting women and children.
This year’s spring and summer sale will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 3 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 4.
Molly Druen, communications director at Broadway United Methodist Church and chair of Lil’ Angels Attic, said since the sale first began, nearly $1 million worth of cash and merchandise has been donated.
“After we cover our expenses, we donate 100% of what we make,” she said.
Sellers will get 70% of the selling price of items and the other 30% collected by Lil’ Angels Attic is given to charities in the Bowling Green area.
Druen said a donation request form is available that local organizations can fill out to request funding from the sale.
Donation requests are now being accepted through March 4 and the form is available at lilangelsattic.org.
Some of the organizations that receive funding include the Family Enrichment Center, Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center, CASA of South Central Kentucky, HOTEL INC and Hope House.
“If consignors don’t want to pick up their unsold items, those items are taken to Hope House,” Druen said.
Customers can shop a wide variety of items, including maternity clothes, kids and teens clothing, shoes, baby gear, sports equipment, nursing items, nursery and children’s furniture, toys, puzzles, crafts, books, movies and games.
“Pretty much anything a kid would need, we will probably have it,” she said.
Sellers must make sure items are clean and in working condition and can access Lil’ Angels Attic online system to price and tag their items. Druen said Saturday sellers will have the choice to mark their items half off and that many choose to do this.
“We also contact each schools’ family resource center in the Bowling Green and Warren County school system and offer them gift cards to come shop at the sale,” she said.
While the sale is run by volunteers at the church, Druen said that other volunteers are still needed. Anyone interested in helping out can sign up on the website and will have the opportunity to shop the preview sale on March 2.
Volunteers must be able to work three hour, 15 minute shifts and must be 13 or older.
Druen said the sale is always well-attended and is “a great opportunity to get our name out in the community, to meet people and to give back.”
– For more information about selling, volunteering or shopping the sale, visit lilangelsattic.org.