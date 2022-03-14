A meat processing facility on Gotts-Hydro Road will continue operating, only with limitations placed on it to mitigate concerns of a nearby resident.
The Warren County Board of Adjustments on Thursday approved a conditional-use permit for the E. A. Biggs LLC headed by Eddie Smith to operate a limited meat processing facility on 155 acres at 5893 Gotts-Hydro Road.
Kevin Goff, the attorney representing the corporation, said it has been operating for more than a year but has grown to the point that a retention pond requiring state approval is needed.
“This business has outgrown the existing septic system,” Goff said. “We have applied for a license to install a retention pond.”
Reuben Yoder, one of the partners in the E.A. Biggs LLC, said the facility has been slaughtering cattle and hogs for individual customers. He said the business slaughters “seven or eight” animals per day.
“They’re doing quite a bit of business,” Goff said. “To shut them down would be detrimental.”
A neighboring resident, though, said the meat processing operation is proving detrimental to a creek that runs off the property.
Chris Blevins, who lives on a farm along Porter Pike, said he has seen evidence that runoff from the meat processing operation is damaging the creek.
“The creek does not look good,” Blevins said. “It has a film on it that looks like animal fat. We want to enjoy our side of the road. We run cattle there. I don’t want a continuous problem.”
Attorney Chris Davenport, representing Blevins, asked that the permit be granted only if no animals are slaughtered or cleaned outdoors and that all waste is disposed of entirely within the septic system.
Board member John Fitts made a motion that the CUP application be denied, but that motion died for lack of a second.
A motion to approve the CUP with the stipulations asked for by Davenport passed 5-1, with Fitts voting no.
In other action at the meeting, the board approved these CUP applications:
- John Suoy of 302 Church St. in Oakland to operate a short-term rental, defined as a property being rented for 30 days or less that could be absentee-owner investment property.
- Deborah Vernon of 306 Matlock-Old Union Road to operate an owner-occupied bed and breakfast.
- Cathy Pippin to operate a short-term rental at 845 Old Porter Pike.
- Kyle Shirley of K&M Properties LLC to operate a short-term rental at 869 Hunts Lane.
The board denied the application of Hayden Sorrels for a CUP to operate a bed and breakfast at 1573 Stafford Way.
Sorrels said he has been operating a bed and breakfast at the property since last July and that the property is now being occupied by members of a family displaced by the December tornadoes.
Brian Packard, one of several residents along Stafford Way and nearby streets to testify in opposition to the CUP, said the Sorrels property had been the site of loud parties in recent months.
“It’s not consistent with the type of neighborhood we want to have,” Packard said.
Larry Simpson, one of three other nearby residents to testify against the application, said: “This would definitely change the character of the neighborhood. I don’t think it has a place there. It’s like a hotel in the middle of our neighborhood.”
A motion to deny Sorrels’ application passed 6-0.