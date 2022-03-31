The Warren County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner will be April 23 at the Carroll Knicely Conference Center.
Republican leaders from across Kentucky will be in attendance including U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie, Secretary of State Michael Adams, state Auditor Mike Harmon, state Sen. David Givens and state Sen. Max Wise.
Finally, after 28 years of service to Warren County, this will be the final Lincoln Dinner as Warren County judge-executive for Mike Buchanon, who will serve as the keynote speaker.
Warren County GOP Chairman Timothy Gilliam applauded Buchanon’s tenure.
“Judge Buchanon not only helped pave the way for Republicans in Warren County politics but, more importantly, his leadership has helped transform this community. Judge Buchanon has been instrumental in making Warren County a great place to live. We are excited to honor his public service at our annual dinner,” he said.
A reception with a cash bar will begin at 5 p.m, with dinner and program beginning at 6 p.m.
The deadline to reserve tickets is April 19. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by visiting www.wku.edu/lp/treps/ lincoln-day.php or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 124, Bowling Green KY, 42102. Those that are interested in sponsoring the dinner can email warrencounty republican@gmail.com.