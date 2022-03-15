Through a series of public events Monday, the Warren County Democratic Woman’s Club formally introduced the two Democratic primary candidates running in Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District, Hank Linderman and Will Compton.
While Compton wasn’t able to attend a news conference at the Warren County Public Library’s Bob Kirby Branch, his field director Nathan Perry and Linderman spoke about the campaign, current political issues and the incumbent, Republican U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie of Bowling Green.
This is the third time Linderman has run for the 2nd District seat after falling short in 2018 and 2020. Guthrie topped Linderman with 71% of the vote in 2020.
Linderman said he’s aware of the challenges that exist with winning the district, but he said there are a number of changes he wants to see within his own party.
“I realized after the first run that this is one of those districts that will be very, very challenging.” Linderman said. “They are very few legislative districts in the United States that are actually in play. … This district has not gotten rid of an incumbent seat, I think, for something like 140 years.
“This is difficult, but we need to accept that’s what we are up against,” he said. “We’ve got to be realistic about what we are doing here. If we are focused on just winning and losing, we are probably just wasting our time. We have other goals besides winning and losing.”
Linderman said he wants to see two main changes within the Democratic Party: The party needs to reconnect with the working class and be more willing to campaign in rural America.
He said Democrats across the country need to be more willing to be “neighborly again” and “show up” in areas where they haven’t been politically.
“I come from a progressive message, but one of the mistakes we make with ideology is that we expect our ideology to be our goal – that we must always have a progressive answer,” Linderman said. “And I think that’s wrong. I know the progressive answer isn’t always right, and I know the conservative answer isn’t always wrong.
“I can’t get a lot of agreement when I talk to Democrats and Republicans, except for one thing, and that’s neither party is doing a great job of taking care of the American people,” he said. “I think Democrats need to come up with a new coalition that includes working people and farmers.”
Compton didn’t attend the news conference, but Perry provided a brief statement from the current Warren East High School music teacher.
“As a teacher, I feel like it is my responsibility to do everything I can for my students,” the statement said. “So, I am running for Congress to make the world a better place for them. Through my students, I have seen families who are unable to receive medical care because of the high cost, parents who are working two to three jobs to pay for the high rent and families who are struggling to make ends meet.”
Compton’s statement argued for the need to replace Guthrie, who has been in office since Compton was a student in high school.
“I’m now in my sixth year of teaching,” the statement said. “He is still in office, and nothing has gotten better. The same struggles me and my classmates faced are still around now affecting students.”
Linderman and Perry then took a few questions from members of the club after their initial statements before leaving for meet-and-greet events at K’Nai Beauty Supply and Salon and in the Hadley Precinct.
On the Republican side, Brent Feher and Lee Watts are challenging Guthrie for the party’s nomination.
