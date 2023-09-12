Bowling Green is turning back the clock to the era of neon colors, big hair and spandex to benefit a local nonprofit.
Megan’s Mobile Grocery is throwing its “Back to the 80’s” lip sync battle at the SoKY Marketplace Pavilion on Sept. 21, giving groups from local schools and businesses the opportunity to perform their favorite retro smash hits – for a good cause.
“There’s so many events in Bowling Green for nonprofits, and we thought this one would be a little different and fun,” Megan’s Mobile Grocery board member Sarah Bessinger said.
The grocery had organized prior competitions in 2019 and 2022, but 2023’s contest marks the first set of battles with a theme.
“There’s so many songs out there, it’s nice to be able to consolidate it to one genre or one theme,” Bessinger said. “That way it gives people a little more direction when they’re picking their music.”
Bessinger said last year’s event raised about $11,000 for the mobile grocery, a nonprofit arm of the Housing Authority of Bowling Green that brings affordable food to Bowling Green families living in what the U.S. Department of Agriculture has deemed a “food desert.”
According to 2019 data from the USDA’s Food Access Research Atlas, the area of the city surrounding Gordon Avenue – including the Delafield neighborhood and the housing authority’s main office on Double Springs Road – is designated as a low income and low access census tract.
This designation means that a significant number of residents are a half a mile or more away from the nearest grocery store, making it harder for families to procure fresh produce.
Katie Miller, the housing authority’s deputy director, said the grocery’s wheels first started turning after HABG Executive Director Abraham Williams was invited to a forum at Broadway United Methodist Church regarding community needs.
“He mentioned that we needed a grocery store,” Miller said.
The housing authority did not have the proper space to open one on its own grounds.
“Then the idea was thrown out, ‘hey, let’s just have a grocery store on wheels,’ ” Miller said.
The program began serving residents in 2019, operating out of a passenger bus and later from a 15-seat passenger van. Miller said the service reaches over 1,100 people annually across 25 different apartment complexes, focusing on the city’s west end and the area surrounding the HABG’s complex on Bryant Way.
“A lot of the individuals we serve are elderly or disabled, so they’re on a fixed income,” Miller said. “A lot of them don’t have transportation to get to the grocery store, so this makes it a little easier for them.”
She said the grocery has seen a steady growth in shoppers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic as the service never shut down.
“We have consistently seen an increase since then,” she said.
Miller said a half-gallon of milk from the mobile grocery is sold for $1.25 and a dozen eggs costs $1, both figures lower than the prices currently listed at larger stores. Other popular staples include yogurt, lunch meats, oranges and bananas.
The grocery was not unaffected by nationally inflated food prices, but fundraising helps keeps costs low.
“We had to increase our prices slightly. We didn’t increase a whole lot,” Miller said. “But this is what these fundraisers and things (do to) help, to offset the cost of groceries.”
Dollars raised through events like the lip sync battle are also spent to cover vehicle upkeep and to pay the driver.
Bessinger said the goal for this year’s competition is to raise $20,000 for the grocery, which Miller said will be put toward hiring a full-time bus driver later this fall.
“There are several other neighborhoods we’re not able to serve with our limited capacity,” Miller said. “We would like to expand to possibly some areas out Louisville Road and Russellville Road.”
Miller gave credit to Megan Davidson, a member of Broadway United Methodist Church, for bringing the right people together to get the project off the ground.
“She was very instrumental in getting it started,” she said.
Bessinger said she and Davidson both had the idea of using a lip sync battle to raise funds for the grocery.
Davidson was able to attend the inaugural event in July 2019. She lost her life in a tragic car accident mere days later, and the grocery was later renamed in her honor.
“That’s why I run with this,” Bessinger said. “I feel like I’m doing it to honor her memory. Megan was so fun and so passionate. She really lit up a room. We miss her.”
Jason Brown, the executive minister at Broadway UMC and member of the grocery’s board, said Davidson “very much embodied” the spirit of loving one’s neighbor.
“The competition) keeps her memory alive and I think reminds us of who we want to be,” Brown said. “We want to be a community that loves our neighbors.”
While the battle’s team slots have all been filled, audience members are still encouraged to come out dressed in their best ‘80s get-up for a costume contest, support their favorite teams and enjoy food truck offerings.
Bessinger said a group of teachers from Dishman-McGinnis Elementary School will defend their title from last year, which they won in part thanks to a mash-up that included MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This.”
The Dishman-McGinnis crew is slated to face a squad of Potter Gray Elementary teachers in a “scholar showdown.” Other announced battles include a match between the boys and girls of the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, with the first battles slated for 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person.
“I think it’s very powerful when we invest in loving our neighbor,” Brown said. “That’s what we try to do with Megan’s Mobile Grocery, and that’s what the lip sync battle involves.”