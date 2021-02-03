After being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Arts of Southern Kentucky is now looking to the future as the lineup for Orchestra Kentucky’s 2021-22 season includes several live performances.
Orchestra Kentucky and the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center merged into Arts of Southern Kentucky in late 2020 under a plan approved by the unanimous vote of both organizations’ boards of directors and with the assistance of Warren Fiscal Court and Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon.
Now, Orchestra Kentucky’s new season will begin July 17 at SKyPAC with Windborne’s “Music of Queen” featuring singer Brody Dolyniuk and a rock ensemble.
“Words cannot express how much we are looking forward to reopening,” Arts of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Jeffrey Reed said. “This is why this organization exists. It’s to bring live performances to audiences. It’s just not the same when you are watching it on video or on YouTube. With live performances you are with friends and you feed off one another.”
Arts of Southern Kentucky board of directors Chairman Beth Sigler said the group is excited to have gotten to this point as many venues across the country shut down permanently.
“We have to thank our supporters here in the community,” Sigler said. “We wouldn’t be here without the support of the Warren Fiscal Court. They have been instrumental in helping us through this process. So many others in the community have stepped up and shown their support through a variety of methods knowing that we needed some help.”
Reed said contingency plans to perform outside are in place if the pandemic is raging late into the summer. The non-orchestra portion of programming is scheduled to begin in September as Reed said the orchestra schedule rollout is just a “small part” of what’s coming.
SKyPAC will also still be following any public health guidelines at the time the new season begins.
“We hope that enough people have been vaccinated or that we have herd immunity to make it possible for us to be inside because this is why we are here in this building,” Reed said. “Surely, by fall we will be on the right path to getting back to normal.”
Reed also said half of Arts of Southern Kentucky’s budget comes from ticket sales while the other half comes from donors and donations.
Without ticket sales for much of 2020, he said it has been purely through the generosity of individuals, businesses and the county that it has been able to survive.
Following July’s performance of “Music of Queen,” SKyPAC is scheduled to host a live show every month up to June 11, 2022, when “The Best of Retro” will close the 2021-22 season.
The 2021-22 season is sponsored by the Haskins Foundation. The Variety Series is sponsored by Graves Gilbert Clinic and the Retro Series is sponsored by Jim & Darlene Johnson and Jim Johnson Nissan/Hyundai.
Arts of Southern Kentucky Director of Development Densie Lubey said one of the biggest highlights of the new slate is “Star Wars & More: The Music of John Williams” on Oct. 23.
The showcase of the famous composer’s music will include pieces from films such as “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter” and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.”
Other highlights include the iconic music of Rodgers and Hammerstein on May 21, 2022, the J.C. Kirby & Son Christmas Spectacular on Dec. 18, 2021, the music of Motown legends Feb. 12, 2022, and a tribute to the Eagles on April 30, 2022.
“It boils down to that there is music out here for everyone,” Lubey said of the new season. “Music is for everybody, and it’s a part of what makes a person whole. There is nothing like a live performance. It’s all about feeling that energy in person. That’s why our musicians perform and why we come.”
“What would life be without the arts?” Reed said. “It’s called food for the soul. It’s just critical to us being happy, healthy people. I see our role as being critical and something that has really been missed over the past year.”
Several season ticket packages, including an option to receive five free concerts, are on sale now.
Details along with the full season schedule are available at OrchestraKentucky.com. Packages may also be purchased by calling the SKyPAC box office at 270-904-1880 which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
