More than 200 people gathered at Knicely Conference Center on Tuesday for the United Way of Southern Kentucky’s Live United Awards and Community Celebration.
Debbie Hills, chief executive officer and president of United Way of Southern Kentucky, said the annual awards celebration is important because it recognizes and honors supporters of United Way.
She said this year’s ceremony opened with a different feel from past award ceremonies.
“The past two years have been incredibly challenging for the community,” she said. “And this is the first time we have been able to have the awards since 2020. We opened the ceremony by honoring heroes from the COVID-19 pandemic and from the tornado recovery. We wanted to take the opportunity to thank people for what they have done and display the incredible community spirit in the Bowling Green and Warren County area.”
Since the ceremony was put on hold for two years, Hills said she was excited to finally be back in person.
“It is an important part of our work each year,” she said. “We look forward to continuing through this next year and doing great things for the community.”
United Way serves the entire Barren River region, with primary account support from Allen, Butler, Barren Hart, Logan, Simpson and Warren counties. Hills said there are around 140 campaigns each year.
The top award of the night, the Live United Award, was presented to Fruit of the Loom Inc. The other finalists for the award were Logan Aluminum and Warren County Water District.
Hills said the Live United Award is given to the company that exemplifies United Way’s core goals of giving, advocating and volunteering.
“The organization has to excel in all three areas. It’s not necessarily all financial,” she said.
Hills said an independent committee evaluated who the three finalists would be.
The Shooting Star Award was chosen from applications submitted by United Way partner agencies on behalf of individuals who exemplified courage and tenacity in overcoming an obstacle.
“This year’s Shooting Star Award took a different turn this year because of the tornado,” said Hills.
The winner, Jennie Gamble, is an employee of Warren County Public Schools whose home was heavily damaged during the tornado.
“Instead of tending to her own home, she went out with other employees of the school system going door-to-door, checking on students and making sure they were OK,” she said.
Hills said the ceremony was incredibly emotional because of the impact that COVID-19 and the tornadoes had on the community.
“During the opening segment when we were welcoming all of the heroes to the stage, everyone ended up standing,” she said. “The community spirit was incredibly high last night and was shown in spades. This is why southern Kentucky is such a great place to live.”
Other honorees:
VOLUNTEER AWARDS
Volunteer Investment Awards (top organizations with the largest percent of employees volunteering in multiple United Way functions)
FORVIS
Fruit of the Loom Inc.
Logan Aluminum
Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College
GIVE AWARDS
Greatest Giving Increases (employee and corporate giving combined)
Increase of $5,000-$9,999
Warren County Public Schools
Fruit of the Loom Inc.
Increase of $10,000-$14,999
Logan Aluminum
Warren County Water District
LEADERSHIP INVESTMENT AWARDS (employee giving)
Most leadership dollars (gifts of $1,000 or more) from organizations employing:
Less than 100 employees
FORVIS
100-250 employees
The Murphy Construction Group
Houchens Insurance Group
More than 250 employees
Fruit of the Loom Inc.
TOP 10 CAMPAIGNS
Top 10 campaigns for overall corporate and employee giving
10. J.M. Smucker Co.
9. Georgia Pacific
8. Warren RECC
7. Houchens Insurance Group
6. Trace Die Cast
5. U.S. Bank – areawide
4. The Murphy Construction Group
3. General Motors & UAW Local 2164
2. Fruit of the Loom Inc.
1. Logan Aluminum
COMMUNITY IMPACT PARTNERSHIP AWARDS
Presented to organizations that have excelled in aiding others and have partnered with United Way to make a difference in the past year
The Citizens of Warren County: Tornado Recovery
The Citizens of Bowling Green: Tornado Recovery
Warren County Public Schools, Little Learners Bus: Kindergarten Readiness
Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green, Teen Center: College and Career Readiness