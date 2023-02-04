Hundreds gathered Thursday at the Knicely Conference Center for the United Way of Southern Kentucky's Live United Awards and recognition event.
The event began with a look back at all the volunteer and community efforts of the past year, including monthly food distributions, Feed the Need, the Day of Caring and kindergarten readiness initiatives.
The program then progressed into an awards presentation honoring organizations that excelled in impacting the community and furthering the mission of United Way of Southern Kentucky in 2022.
Steve Pankey, United Way of Southern Kentucky outgoing board chair and a reverend at Christ Episcopal Church, emceed the event as United Way of Southern Kentucky presented the following awards:
VOLUNTEER AWARDS
Volunteer Investment Awards (top organizations with the largest percent of employees volunteering in multiple United Way functions)
American Bank & Trust
English Lucas Priest & Owsley, LLP
Fruit of the Loom Inc.
Logan Aluminum
Warren County Water District
GIVE AWARDS
Greatest Giving Increases (employee and corporate giving combined)
Increase of $5,000 - $9,999
3A Composites USA
Trace Die Cast
Increase of $10,000 - $14,999
The City of Bowling Green
The Murphy Construction Group
Warren RECC
Increase of $15,000 - $19,999
Warren County Water District
Increase of $20,000+
Logan Aluminum
Fruit of the Loom Inc.
LEADERSHIP INVESTMENT AWARDS (employee giving)
Most leadership dollars (gifts of $1,000 or more) from organizations employing:
Less than 100 employees
FORVIS
100 – 250 employees
The Murphy Construction Group
More than 250 employees
Fruit of the Loom, Inc.
TOP 10 CAMPAIGNS
Top 10 campaigns for overall corporate and employee giving in 2022
10. Georgia Pacific
9. Warren County Water District
8. Warren RECC
7. Houchens Insurance Group
6. U.S. Bank – Area Wide
5. Trace Die Cast
4. General Motors & UAW Local 2164
3. The Murphy Construction Group
2. Fruit of the Loom Inc.
1. Logan Aluminum
COMMUNITY IMPACT PARTNERSHIP AWARDS
Presented to organizations who have excelled in aiding others and have partnered with United Way to make a difference in the past year.
The Housing Authority of Bowling Green for tornado case management
Refuge Bowling Green for tornado case management
Houchens Industries for the Bridge the Gap Program
The Family Enrichment Center for kindergarten readiness
Warren County Public Schools for college and career readiness
SHOOTING STAR AWARD
Chosen from applications submitted by United Way partner agencies on behalf of individuals who had exemplified courage and tenacity in overcoming obstacles. Submitting agency: Refuge Bowling Green
Masoud and Atifa Kabuli
Both honorees were practicing physicians in Afghanistan before their lives were turned upside down when the U.S. Forces departed the country, and the Taliban came to power. After months in refugee camps, they arrived in Bowling Green in February 2022 to start their lives over.
Unable to practice medicine in the United States, the pair are starting over in their education and employment.
In their nomination for this couple, refuge Bowling Green said: “As Masoud and Atifa integrate more and more, we have no doubt that they will have a tremendous influence on the medical and mental health services in our community.”
Finalists for the premier award of the year, the Live United Award, were presented via video throughout the evening.
This award was presented to the company that exemplifies United Way’s core give, advocate and volunteer goals through outstanding campaign support including increased giving, high participation and per capita, advocating internally and externally on behalf of United Way throughout the year, and exceptional volunteer participation from a large base of employees.
Special consideration was given to those organizations with specific support to United Way’s work in education, income, health and/or safety net.
The top three finalists for the Live United Award were 3A Composites USA, Fruit of the Loom Inc. and Warren County Water District.
Following the recognition of the three finalists, the Live United Award was presented to Warren County Water District.
“Tonight, we are honored to take a look back and recognize the positive aid, growth and community engagement that has occurred throughout the past year," said Debbie Hills, president and CEO for United Way of Southern Kentucky. "The past few years, our area has been hard hit by many challenging circumstances, but it is the generosity, kindness and efforts of those honored tonight, as well as hundreds of other organizations, that choose to Live United which is helping our community move forward."