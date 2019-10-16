Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: This week, 672; Las week, 727
Feeder Cattle: Steers (Medium and Large 2-3), 215 pounds $132; Dairy Steers, 309-325 pounds $74-$75; 353 pounds $78; 433 pounds $68; 525 pounds $76; 580-593 pounds $76-$77; 680 pounds $73; 824 pounds $73; Heifers (Medium and Large 2-3), 325 pounds $104.
Slaughter Cattle: Cows (Breaker 75-80 percent); 1455-1547 pounds $51.53 average; 1525 pounds $56 high; Cows (Boner 80-85 percent), 1085-1485 pounds $45-$55 average; 1100-1280 pounds $56-$60 high; 1125-1540 pounds $38-$44 low; Cows (lean 85-90 percent), 825-1340 pounds $35-$44 average; 950-1070 pounds $46-$54 high; 775-1295 pounds $31.39 low; Bulls (1-2) 1605-2335 pounds $70-$79 average; 1980-2125 pounds $81.96 high; 1345-1735 pounds $67.74 low.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 2 head $1450-$1675; Medium 1 head $1075; Common 5 head $700-$1025; Bred Heifers, Common 1 head $550; Common 2 head $550; Springer Heifers, Supreme 5 head $1275-$1550; Approved 6 head $1100-$1200; Medium 2 head $900-$1000; Common 5 head. $700-$775; Open Heifers: Approved 1 head 425 pounds $375; Approved 2 head 650-675 pounds $510-$585; Medium 2 head 225 pounds $150; Medium 11 head 400-450 pounds $220-$260; Medium 2 head 600-650 pounds $400-$435; Common 1 head 300 pounds $140; Common 3 head 450 pounds $190; Common 2 head 525 pounds $210; Baby Bull Calves: 24 head $5-$6 $27.29; 10 head $130-$230 $166 beef cross; 4 head $80-$100 $87.50 crossbred; 4 head $10-$40 jersey; Baby Heifer Calves: 12 head $10-$50; 12 head $110-$170 $146.67 beef cross; 5 head $40-$90 crossbred.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.