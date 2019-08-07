Mammoth Cave Dairy Auction, Smiths Grove
Receipts: 748; Last week: 986
Feeder Cattle: Dairy Steers, Large 3, 355-398 pounds $80-$95; 445 pounds $88; 485 pounds $76; 553-560 pounds $70-$77; 635 pounds $72; 753-763 pounds $70-$79; 150-175 pounds $140-$170; Dairy Steers: Large 3-4, 256 pounds $66.
Slaughter Cattle: 1505-1785 pounds $55-$64; 1345-2015 pounds $65-$76; Cows, Boner 80-85 percent, 1080-1500 pounds $54-$64; 10980-1470 pounds $65-$75; 1100-1495 pounds $45-$53; Cows, Lean 85-90 percent, 780-1080 pounds $44-$54; 905-1090 pounds $55-$67; 780-1170 pounds $33-$42; Bulls, 1-2, 1165-1955 pounds $88-$96; 1745-2440 pounds $97-$103; 1000-1975 pounds $75-$86.
Replacement Dairy Cattle: Fresh Milking Cows, Supreme 16 head $1500-$1850; Approved 10 head $1325-$1475; Medium 9 head $1100-$1275; Common 6 head $825-$1050; Common 1 head $850; Springer Cows, Medium 1 head $900; Bred Heifers: Medium 1 head $800; Common 5 head $550-$650; Common 10 head $550-$750; Springer Heifers: Approved 1 head $1150; Approved 1 head $1000 Jersey; Medium 8 head. $850-$950; Common 12 head $675-$825.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.