Sawyer Burch is a superhero.
At least, that’s what the 4-year-old tells everyone.
He calls the braces he wears on both of his feet his “superhero boots.” He is always excited to get his blood drawn as the doctors tell him he has superhero blood. They also tell him that he has super strength, and that he needs to take classes to make his muscles stronger.
He believes the special doctor his family takes him to see in Pittsburgh only treats superheroes.
His room is adorned with various types of superhero memorabilia. In fact, Sawyer can often be found wearing a Superman shirt. That isn’t a surprise to his loved ones as Superman is who he wants to be when he grows up.
Sawyer’s parents, Katie and Taylor Burch, continue to power their son’s belief that he is actually a superhero, because for them it is a reality.
“He believes he is a superhero. I will continue to foster that because, at this point, just being alive, he truly is” a superhero, Katie Burch said.
Just a few weeks ago, Sawyer was diagnosed with an extremely rare, life-threatening autosomal recessive genetic disorder called trifunctional protein deficiency (TFP).
This condition prevents the body from converting certain fats to energy, particularly during periods without food.
Those with TFP may suffer from recurrent rhabdomyolysis (a breakdown of muscle tissue), liver dysfunction, weakness, numbness, pain from nerve damage, potential vision loss and weakening heart muscle.
Symptoms can lead to frequent hospitalizations and premature death.
Sawyer is one of just 100 reported cases in worldwide medical literature.
“It’s kind of lonely being a part of just 100 cases worldwide,” Katie Burch said of her son. “That and being unable to get answers and knowing you are the only one in the state has been lonely.”
Katie Burch, 31, and her husband, Taylor Burch, 34, began to notice something was amiss when Sawyer began to have trouble walking up the stairs in their home and up hills.
After months of tests and hospital appointments, Sawyer was diagnosed with TFP in February.
Ever since, he has been on a strict diet as he must eat a particular amount of fats each day.
“He is limited to 25 to 30 grams of fat a day,” Taylor Burch said. “In perspective, a spoonful of peanut butter is 15 grams of fat. When he gets older, it’s only going to go down. Some teenagers are down to 10 to 12 grams of fat a day. He also cannot fast. The disease will actually start to break down his muscles if he goes without food for a long period of time.”
Since his diagnosis, the family has visited Pittsburgh, where the leading TFP physician in the world, Dr. Jerry Vockley, is located.
Sawyer’s local pediatrician, Dr. Kelly Kries at Bowling Green Internal Medicine & Pediatric Associates, has been working closely with Vockley to help optimize Sawyer’s medical care.
Currently, the family lives constantly ready to rush to the hospital.
Any fever, too much playing outside or any stomach bug could be life-threatening for him.
His mother, who works at The Medical Center at Bowling Green, has established an emergency protocol. They have bags packed for everybody and lists for what to do in case they have to drop everything and go.
There is no cure for TFP.
However, there is a newly approved, life-saving oil supplement called triheptanoin known as C7. Patients treated with C7 have shown significant improvement compared to those using another oil regimen.
But due to the rarity of the disease and scarcity of C7, the oil is incredibly expensive. The Burches said the average net price of the drug for infants and small children is about $46,000 a year.
To make matters worse, the Burches said that insurance companies are denying them coverage for C7 due to most oils being bought over the counter.
“It’s one of the first things we were told that we would get no coverage on this,” Taylor Burch said. “It’s just so rare, and nobody knows enough about it.”
With the family running out of options, a friend stepped up and decided to help.
Mary Heslin works with Kreis and without even telling the family, she started a GoFundMe account to raise money for the C7 treatment.
“I’ve done fundraising in the past, and I really just wanted to help,” Heslin said. “It was really a chance encounter and they are just such wonderful people. Sawyer is absolutely the sweetest, most polite little boy.”
The account, named “Life-Saving Treatment 4 Super-Strong Sawyer Burch,” has a set goal of $50,000. More than $10,000 has already been raised.
“We feel so unworthy, and it just blew us away,” Katie Burch said. “That felt out of left field for us. I don’t even know if I have the words to talk about it. I had to just stop looking at it. I am just overwhelmed by the support of people.”
“We had no idea and all of sudden we got the text from Mary,” Taylor Burch said. “We have complete strangers donating right now. I look at some of the names and I have no idea who they are. It really is going to be helpful.”
The Burches have another son, Hawkins. They say he is the more “mischievous” of the two brothers as Sawyer is affectionate to just about everyone he meets.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Sawyer attended Greenwood Park Primary School, where he often hugged his closest friends. His mother describes him as the “social butterfly” of the family.
“He loves his people fiercely, and he teaches me Christ’s love daily,” Katie Burch said. “Whenever I have a bad attitude about something, he is always positive. He has brought so much light into our lives. He loves his friends dearly.”
Both parents looked on as their son played with his toys in the family’s living room floor one recent day. His superhero boots were strapped on to provide support, but he didn’t even notice.
Even though he has a very strict diet to follow, Sawyer loves to eat healthy foods. He began to get a little tired from his play time, so Taylor Burch brought some cereal for his son to eat.
Sawyer is currently also taking taekwondo classes, which his parents said have made him considerably stronger.
“We have ridden this superhero wave as long as we can,” Katie Burch said. “He has never been ugly, and he has been so kind about having so much lab work and pain. We don’t know what the future holds or how long we have with him. That’s made us reevaluate life and what’s important.”
Katie Burch has since found others throughout the country who are facing the same situation with TFP. Just last week, she was on a Zoom call with seven other mothers who all had children with the same rare disorder.
“The fact that he is alive and is as strong as he is now is an absolute miracle,” Katie Burch said. “That’s just his stamina of not complaining. He is our little sunshine, and we want to help anybody else we can.”
The quicker Sawyer can get the C7 treatment, the more likely he is to have his best possible future while slowing the progression and long-term damage that can occur from this disorder.
Until then, the young boy with “superhero” abilities will continue to inspire those who hear his story.
“One of my friends told me that Sawyer has already made an impact on so many people – me included,” Taylor Burch said. “He said that he has a feeling that God isn’t done using this little guy to work in his kingdom. What more can you say than that?”
