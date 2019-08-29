Local veterans gathered Wednesday at American Legion Post 23 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the organization and its Warren County branch.
Don Butler, Post 23’s first vice commander, presided over part of the meeting, calling attention to the anniversary and explaining how the American Legion came to be.
“The American Legion was founded in Paris, France, at a meeting March 15th through the 17th, 1919, a U.S. military American expeditionary force still serving during that tenuous time in Europe,” he said.
The local branch, American Legion Post 23-Warren, as it’s called in its charter, came only a few months later.
“Now to bring it home, our post … American Legion Post 23-Warren received our temporary charter on 5 August 1919 with the following presumed charter members,” Butler said.
Butler then listed the names mentioned in the charter: Henry Hines, Henry Denhart, Hamilton Graham, J. Murray Hill, S.A. Green, Alex M. Chaney, Edward B. Blackwell, Frank A. Collett, J.T. Taylor, M.H. Crump Jr., Hubert Cherry, Eldon Stone, Excell M. Sledge and Wm. Hall Neel.
Butler said he’s researched these names but is still unsure of who they are.
“Anybody recognize those names?” Butler asked.
“We presume those are the founding members,” he said. “They’re listed on the charter.”
During the meeting, Butler also mentioned the post’s centennial goal: a drive for the roughly 700-member chapter to recruit 100 new members.
Speaking to the Daily News after the meeting’s business was concluded, Butler said the chapter depends on new members.
“It’s a strong organization, I would say, (but) we do need to recruit other members. That’s the lifeblood of our organization,” he said.
Speaking about Post 23’s founding so soon after the national organization was established, Butler speculated there was a need for a local chapter among local veterans who wanted a peacetime extension of the camaraderie they experienced in World War I.
“When they came back to Bowling Green, there was a fervor to maintain this brotherhood of veterans,” he said.
Butler said he was excited about the anniversary.
“It’s a significant accomplishment, the last 100 years, of course,” he said. “Stronger pretty much every year.”
Malcolm Cherry, the post’s commander, said he was also thrilled about the anniversary.
“It’s fantastic. I’m just tickled to death, you know,” he said.
Cherry said he’s been a member of the American Legion for about 20 years, noting that he was first drawn to the group because he sought a sense of camaraderie with other veterans.
“When I first started out, you know, it was someplace to go. As a veteran, you basically wanted to be around other veterans,” he said.
Over time, his involvement with the group evolved into an interest in helping other veterans, Cherry said.
“As time went on, I developed a need or an urge to help veterans … and by doing that it helps me, you know,” he said. “All the camaraderie is still there from the military and everything and that’s what we strive for out here is helping other veterans.”
Jim Murphy, who served in the Air Force from 1972 to 1976 and has been a member of the American Legion for some 25 years, said he’s happy the organization has stayed around so long.
“It’s a great thing,” he said. “I’m sure when they started out, they didn’t think it would make it 100 years but I think it’ll be here another 100.”
Murphy said he thinks the organization has been so long-lived because it’s consistently been a good place for veterans to gather.
“We’re always going to need soldiers and there’s always someone willing to do that and they come here when they’re done,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.