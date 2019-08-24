Joining thousands of others across the southeast, local AT&T workers went on strike over the weekend, hefting picket signs along Lovers Lane that criticized the telecommunications giant for not negotiating a new labor contract in good faith.
“We’ve decided to call an unfair labor practice because right now our contract has been expired since the first week of August and our company has refused to bargain fairly,” said Derek Thacker, who gathered with about a dozen other protesters Saturday. “They’ve sent people to the bargaining table that can’t make decisions with our bargaining team.”
On Friday, the group’s union – Communications Workers of America – announced its members would go on strike starting at midnight over “unfair labor practices committed by management during negotiations for a new contract,” a news release said.
“We entered these negotiations prepared to bargain in good faith with AT&T to address our members’ concerns and to work together to find solutions,” CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt said in the news release. “Our talks have stalled because it has become clear that AT&T has not sent negotiators who have the power to make decisions so we can move forward toward a new contract.”
CWA also announced that the strike would involve more than 20,000 technicians, customer service representatives and others who maintain and support AT&T’s wireline telecommunications network in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
On the picket line Saturday were several DirectTV technicians and wireline employees who maintain internet and traditional phone service for the company, Thacker said.
Thacker said his group planned to demonstrate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., during AT&T business hours. The strike will continue until Wednesday or until the company is willing to negotiate, Thacker said. In recent years, Thacker said AT&T has been less willing to negotiate in good faith.
“The past couple contracts, we feel like we've been more than fair to them,” he said. “They just keep demanding more and more without giving any. … They want us to work more hours for less money. They want us to show up to work more days a week without compensation.”
According to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the strike came as a surprise to company officials.
“We’re baffled as to why union leadership would call one when we’re offering terms that would help our employees – some of whom average from $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation – be even better off,” AT&T spokesman Jim Kimberly told the newspaper.
In the days before the contract expired, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, AT&T officials said they would be prepared for a strike and that business operations would go on smoothly with managers, executives and contractors picking up the slack.
“We’re prepared for a strike and in the event of a work stoppage, we will continue working hard to serve our customers,” Kimberly said Friday night.
