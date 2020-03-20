Local blood drives aim to address shortage

Like many people in Bowling Green and across the country, Embry Weaver's job status was disrupted this week. But that didn't stop her from coming out Friday to help meet a big need.
Weaver waited in line in the parking lot of Bowling Green Municipal Utilities to donate a pint of her Type O-negative blood at a Red Cross bloodmobile, perhaps breaking some social distancing recommendations in an effort to contribute to the greater good.
"I figured I would do my part to help," said Weaver, who came out just before going to work at Smart Start preschool on the last day before it shut down temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That pandemic and the resulting national state of emergency spurred the 19-year-old Weaver to visit one of the blood drives being hastily planned by the Nashville office of the American Red Cross.
"I'm a universal donor, so I know it's important that I come out," Weaver said. "This is a good time to do it."
It's an excellent time to do it, according to Tiffany Taylor, external communications and public relations manager for the Nashville American Red Cross Blood Services office.
Taylor said more than 4,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled since the coronavirus outbreak, resulting in an estimated 100,000 fewer donations.
"Eighty percent of our blood drives are hosted by schools and businesses," Taylor said. "When those places are shut down, our drives are shut down."
That has left Taylor and other Red Cross staff scrambling to schedule new blood drives – like the one held at BGMU – to make up the deficit.
"We've been trying to add drives where we can," Taylor said. "We want the community to know that blood drives aren't considered mass gatherings. We're hoping that those who are healthy and don't have weakened immune systems will come out."
A good number showed up Friday at BGMU, including 77-year-old Sam Hall, who said he felt safe despite the fact that COVID-19 cases have been identified in Warren County.
"If it was running rampant in Bowling Green, I probably wouldn't do it," Hall said. "But I think this is a worthwhile thing to do. It's pretty important."
Those on the front lines of the battle to slow the spread of COVID-19 would agree.
"We're aware of a potential (blood) shortage, and we're implementing ways to try to rectify that," said Hugh Sims, a physician and member of the COVID-19 Planning Committee at Bowling Green's Med Center Health.
Sims described the current blood supply at The Medical Center as "stable but declining." With all of the hospital's blood supply coming from the Red Cross, Sims said it's important that the scheduled blood drives are successful and that people don't stay away from them out of fear.
"I think we need to raise public awareness that continuing to donate blood is safe," he said. "More than that, it's necessary."
Sims said Gov. Andy Beshear's order to stop elective surgeries has helped keep the blood supply from eroding further, but he said the need is still great. To help replenish the blood supply, Sims said The Medical Center has reached out to the Red Cross about holding a blood drive on the hospital's campus.
Taylor said the Red Cross is adding drives as quickly as manpower and equipment are available. Three are already scheduled in Bowling Green for the coming week: Monday and Wednesday at the Holiday Inn University Plaza Hotel and Friday at the Harley Davidson dealership on Cumberland Trace Road.
More specifics about blood drives and the types of screening that Red Cross will conduct can be found by calling 800-733-2767 or by going to the redcross.org website.
