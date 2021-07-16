Young adults from Lost River Church of Christ have created a fundraiser to battle a life-threatening illness that’s afflicting a member of their congregation.
Sawyer Burch, 4, was recently diagnosed with an autosomal recessive genetic disorder called trifunctional protein deficiency (TFP).
This condition prevents the body from converting certain fats to energy, particularly during periods without food.
His disorder is one of fewer than 100 reported cases in all of worldwide medical literature. Sawyer’s mother, Katie Burch, said the oldest patient with TFP is only 25 years old.
Due to the rareness of the illness, she said there is a severe lack of funding for medical research needed to ensure hope for a long life for TFP patients.
That’s why Mackenzie Caudill and her friends decided to step in and take action.
“A lot of the research for TFP has gotten stuck on hold due to COVID-19,” Caudill said. “This disease has impacted other families as well. Yes, we want to help Sawyer because there is a personal attachment, but we want to help all families affected by TFP.”
Caudill, along with fellow church members Jarrett Ferguson, Ian Hamilton, Anna Booher and Briley Hancock, decided to establish Sawyer’s Race for Research to help the Burches.
The event is a virtual 5K taking place from July 23 to July 24. Individuals of all ages can sign up and go on their own runs at a location of their convenience.
Registration is $35 per person with 100% of the proceeds going toward TFP research.
Caudill moved to Bowling Green three years ago after transferring to Western Kentucky University. She began attending Lost River Church of Christ where she befriended Sawyer and Katie Burch.
“Personally speaking, the Burch family is one of the first families I got to know first when I moved here,” Caudill said. “It just killed all of us when he was diagnosed. I can’t even imagine what they are all going through. It’s the least we can do to show how much we love them.”
Sawyer Burch received his diagnosis in February. In March, a GoFundMe account was created to raise needed funds for a medical treatment that would improve his quality of life.
The community responded by raising more than $66,000 while the account was operational in the spring.
“It’s just been crazy,” Katie Burch said of the community’s response. “It’s really taken that stress off of us. He is doing fantastic. He has been on the treatment since April, and we have noticed a huge uptick in his energy. There is a huge improvement already.”
Since the GoFundMe was created in March, the group consisting of current and former WKU students began planning the fundraiser.
Individuals can sign up online and select their own time to run their 5K by visiting “Sawyer Race for Research” at runsignup.com.
Katie Burch said the only chance her son has at a long life is if further progress is made in the study of TFP.
“We love Sawyer so much,” Caudill said. “He is such a joyful little boy, and he has the sweetest smile.”