Two Bowling Green-based companies and a Glasgow company received awards from the Associated Builders and Contractors of Indiana/Kentucky.
Stewart Richey Construction of Bowling Green received an award of excellence for its work on the new Southern Recycling building.
Scott, Murphy and Daniel of Bowling Green received an award of excellence for its work on the Fairview Community Healthcare building.
Green Mechanical of Glasgow earned an award of excellence for its work on the Berea College Cargill Natural and Health Science building.
Green Mechanical also received two awards of merit, one for its work on the Hunters Station commercial development and another for work on the Macon County (Tenn.) Community Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.