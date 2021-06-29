Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Hickory & Oak was open seven days a week. However, the restaurant is now only open Tuesdays through Saturdays due to a lack of available workers.
Owner Josh Poling said he can only keep the doors open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on those specific days as well.
“We just don’t have the bodies needed to operate a full week,” he said. “It definitely can make things stressful, and it puts an extra strain on our kitchen. We have just enough kitchen staff to work five days a week.”
This issue at Hickory & Oak has become commonplace across the nation with large and small businesses experiencing a lack of interest for open positions.
On June 8, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said there were a record 9.3 million open jobs in the country.
South Central Workforce Development Board President Jon Sowards said the region is facing the same issue that is being seen nationally.
“It’s hit our regional employers very hard,” he said. “There is not a single industry sector that has not been hit by this. We have been working very hard with employers here on how to handle this issue.”
Sowards said many people blame the crisis on extra unemployment benefits that are available to the unemployed in the wake of the pandemic. However, he believes the predicament is more complex.
“I think that’s a contributing factor, but it’s not the singular factor,” Sowards said. “We may be seeing a generational shift to what it means to be in the workforce. I’ve been on this Earth too long to know that things aren’t that simple. That one thing could be the overriding reason, but I don’t think we are going to know for another three to four months.”
One avenue businesses have explored to attract interest for open positions is offering a range of incentives to workers.
Sowards said he has seen many entities offering wage increases, bonuses and better starting benefits.
Hickory & Oak has embraced this approach.
Poling said he increased the wages of the kitchen staff by nearly 50%, and he is offering $1,000 bonuses for workers who don’t call out sick in a 60-day period.
While Poling has had to open up his pocket book to attract workers, he doesn’t see the situation as entirely negative.
“I probably have a different position than how a lot of people look at it,” he said. “To me, it’s brought along a lot of necessary changes to our industry. It shows that we need to pay our employees more. I think it’s going to bring about a lifestyle change. I think a lot of people knew how much of a grind this is, and they realized they were better off elsewhere.”
Gov. Andy Beshear announced his own incentive plan in the form of a one-time $1,500 bonus for those who return to work by July 30.
At Rafferty’s Restaurant & Bar, manager John Renfrow said the eatery is now only open to 9 p.m. because of a shortage of available servers. Before the pandemic, Rafferty’s stayed open to 10 p.m.
“We have not extended back to being open until 10 p.m. because we don’t want to stress the staff,” he said. “A lot of people are working doubles right now. They have about had it by 9 p.m.”
Renfrow said wages for his kitchen staff have also “substantially” increased.
He said some former workers told him they didn’t want to work for money when they could just get it through other benefits.
“That’s only been a very few, though,” Renfrow said. “We are a family here so we haven’t seen too much of that. We are hoping when WKU starts back in the fall, more potential servers will become available as we pull a lot from the college crowd.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.