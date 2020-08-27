The latest impact from the coronavirus pandemic is a coin shortage that began in June when the Federal Reserve announced a disruption in the supply system for coins.
The coin shortage has had little impact on some local businesses, but it has caused havoc for others with some businesses taking preventive measures to avoid any issues.
At Price Less IGA in West Gate Shopping Center, manager Tammy Harper said her store has had trouble getting change for more than a month.
“We are having to go to multiple banks because mainly our bank has not been able to change,” Harper said. “We have even asked employees to bring in change from home to roll so that we can have change for our customers.”
Harper said a lot of banks have told her that they haven’t been able to order change for a month or two. She said her store used to buy boxes of quarters but since the shortage began has only been able to get rolls here and there.
Across town, Price Less IGA Northgate Shopping Center manager Tim Forshee said his store has had no issues but has posted signs as a companywide policy.
“Every time I have gone to the bank I’ve never been denied change,” he said.
Chris Whitfield, South Central Bank vice president and general counsel, said the shortage comes from people not using cash and coins, so it’s not put back into circulation. An increase in online ordering has been a factor as well.
“We are concerned about it for the larger market of the country and other banks,” Whitfield said. “We think we have not been affected by the coin shortage. We still have been able to meet all demands and have plenty of coins to use, but we are inviting our customers – if they have extra coins – to go ahead and bring them in so they can be put back in circulation.”
Harper said customers and employees have done just that at her store, offering their change to help.
“We’ve had some customers that have offered to give us change, but most of them are still paying the same way that they were,” Harper said.
Wishy Washy owner Cinda Arnold, whose laundromat relies heavily on change, said she had issues at first trying to get quarters but was able to work around that.
“The banks told us the reserve was going to be closed until October,” Arnold said. “I was like, ‘By October, bad things could happen.’ I came here and put signs up. It has been a tremendous response. Because of our customers and community we have not had an issue, but I can see where it could happen if you didn’t have good customers and a good community base.”
That response has included customers who have brought in their own change and some that have brought extra change to sell to Wishy Washy.
While some customers and business owners are feeling the effects of the coin shortage right now, the Federal Reserve said this should normalize once the economy recovers and more businesses reopen.
Whitfield said he expects the recovery from the coin shortage to continue.
“We are trying to take our advice from the Federal Reserve and play it like that, but it seems like hopefully it will be a problem that will correct itself,” Whitfield said. “We are hoping that there are many places and banks and individuals like us that haven’t been too affected through this process.”
Arnold said a lengthy coin shortage would likely mean an adjustment to her business.
“I personally don’t see that happening … but if they took coins away completely we would just have to make changes,” Arnold said. “We are partial debit/credit card. We would just have to go 100% (if this got worse). There is an answer, but it would take some planning and researching.”
– The Associated Press contributed to this story
