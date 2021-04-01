With COVID-19 still hanging in the air, some Bowling Green churches are taking a different approach to Easter Sunday services.
Broadway United Methodist Church will host “Easter at the Ballpark.”
The church’s Melrose and Greenwood campuses will have their Easter service at Bowling Green Ballpark at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required, temperatures will be checked at the door and social distancing will be enforced at the free event, communications coordinator Molly Druen said.
The church’s Easter service was online last year, but the congregation took a different approach to COVID-19 guidelines this year, Druen said. If there is bad weather, the church will stream the service like last year, Druen said.
Both campuses will hold Easter sunrise services at 7:45 a.m. at their sanctuaries. The indoor events require registration, which can be done at broadwayunited.org.
The Presbyterian Church is taking a similar approach and will offer an outdoor and indoor service.
On Easter morning, the Presbyterian Church will host the “Sun Has Risen” service at 7:30 a.m. atop the parking structure at Sixth Avenue and College Street. Masks are encouraged, Pastor Matthew Covington said. Registration isn’t required.
“We will celebrate from this vantage point overlooking the city we love,” Covington said. “Worship on Easter is joyous.”
Following the rooftop service, the church will hold worship services in the church’s sanctuary at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Masks are required indoors, and the church asks that attendees call ahead for social distancing purposes, Covington said.
Only the masked choir will be singing on Easter Sunday at the Presbyterian Church, Covington said.
“The precautions reflect our affection for the whole community,” Covington said in an email. “We truly want everyone to be safe, and we want to model careful observance – all as a way of showing God’s love.”
All services will be streamed online at www.bgpres.org.
Some Bowling Green churches are getting as close to normal as possible this Easter. Last year, Christ Fellowship Church hosted a livestreamed Easter service for its congregation, Pastor Jody Sledge said.
This year, Christ Fellowship Church will host two indoor services, one at 9 a.m. and one at 11 a.m. The 11 a.m. service will be livestreamed on Facebook.
Masks are required for the event, Pastor Jody Sledge said. Seating in the sanctuary will also be spread out to accommodate social distancing guidelines, Sledge said.
“We will be singing, praying, hearing a message about the risen Jesus,” Sledge said.
Registration isn’t required for the services or livestream.
