Houchens Industries, in cooperation with other local companies, has launched a program to assist those impacted by the December tornadoes.
The Bridge the Gap program will create a fund with a goal of $1 million and will be administered through United Way of Southern Kentucky’s disaster case management.
In addition to Houchens Industries, local companies donating to the program are American Bank & Trust, BKD LLP, Franklin Bank & Trust, Fruit of the Loom, Houchens Insurance Group, Independence Bank, Jasper Engine and Transmissions and Reynolds Sealing & Striping.
United Way of Southern Kentucky President and CEO Debbie Hills said Houchens Industries created the fund to assist local residents after hundreds of homes and businesses were destroyed or severely damaged by the tornadoes.
The Bridge the Gap program will assist rebuilding efforts by covering some costs that may not be covered by insurance.
“We are just honored to be a partner on this and to be an administering organization,” Hills said. “We are blessed to live in a community that is this caring and supportive. One of the biggest challenges (moving forward) is going to be reestablishing these damaged neighborhoods.”
She said the fund is currently available for the community, noting a “sizable portion” of the program’s $1 million goal has already been secured.
United Way of Southern Kentucky is taking applications, and anyone interested in learning more about the fund or applying can call the organization’s 2-1-1 hotline.
Hills also said any other organization that wants to participate in the fund can reach out to Houchens Industries.
“We already have about 200 households that have been served in disaster case management, and about 170 of those are still active,” she said. “For this program you have to have a home that was severely damaged or destroyed. That can include your personal property or vehicle. Damage has to have came from the tornadoes, and proof of ownership is needed.”
All fund allocations will be reviewed and approved by a committee representing contributing community organizations and United Way of Southern Kentucky.
Dion Houchins, chief executive officer and board chairman at Houchens Industries, said it was “an honor” to partner with other businesses to create the program.
“Since 1917 Houchens Industries Inc. has always been focused on making a difference in the communities in which we live and work,” Houchins said in a news release. ” … We believe this program will assist those most at-risk financially in our community and better our community as a whole.”
While primary support came from companies in Bowling Green, the Bridge the Gap fund also received a significant contribution from Jasper Engine and Transmissions of Jasper, Ind.
Anyone who has been affected by the tornadoes can text 898-211 or call 2-1-1 or 1-844-966-0906 to receive further assistance.
