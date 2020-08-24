The novel coronavirus pandemic has led to a novel idea for a couple of Bowling Green businesses.
Pan-Oston, traditionally a maker of checkout lanes and store fixtures, and Kentucky Thermal Institute, which provides thermal imaging services, have launched a new product called the Vantage T-150, a self-service body temperature screening kiosk.
A logical next step for a pair of companies that have actively tried to re-invent themselves in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the product ties in with a new brand called Protective Product Solutions launched by Pan-Oston.
The company, which has locations on Louisville Road and in the Kentucky Transpark, had already rebounded from a pandemic-related slowdown in its business by manufacturing acrylic security shields that can be mounted at checkout areas.
With the new Protective Product Solutions, Pan-Oston is expanding on the strategy of being a go-to company for protection against the spread of the virus.
“With the shields, we were able to avoid a drastic change in our business and keep people employed,” said Jake Gaebler, Pan-Oston’s director of sales and marketing. “We’re kinda taking that line of products and expanding our offerings.”
Kentucky Thermal Institute has a similar story. Started in 2016 and now located in Western Kentucky University’s Center for Research and Development on Nashville Road, the company focused on using thermal imaging to help customers find problems with their electrical wiring, insulation and energy use.
Then the pandemic happened, and KTI founder John Harnage found a new use for his company’s heat-detecting expertise.
“Sixty days ago, sales of elevated body temperature systems were right at zero,” Harnage said in May when he announced his company’s new direction. “Now everybody is going to need one.”
The growth potential of KTI’s plan to pivot to providing body temperature products and training wasn’t lost on Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch, who helped the company get together with Pan-Oston.
“Ron got us involved with John (Harnage), and we created a product around that thermal technology,” Gaebler said. “We built one product that we’ve been testing. We began marketing it through email and social media, and it’s getting a good response.”
Kendra Sewell, director of strategy for Pan-Oston, believes there is great potential for the body temperature screening kiosks developed in partnership with KTI.
“We’re hoping to get it into places like medical facilities, retail stores, jails, nursing homes and sports facilities,” Sewell said. “One of the cameras can read 40 to 50 temperatures at one time.
“We’re seeing a tremendous response. People are starting to put safety measures in place. Even after the pandemic, we feel like the public is going to demand more safety measures.”
With its new Protective Product Solutions brand, Pan-Oston is branching out into other virus-related safety products and other partnerships.
One such product, called UVDefense, is a cart sanitation system that uses ultraviolet technology to sanitize shopping cart surfaces.
Gaebler said the UVDefense product is a “safer, quicker option” than cleaning the carts by hand. He said it’s getting some interest from Pan-Oston’s traditional customers in the retail sector.
Gaebler expects Pan-Oston, a Houchens Industries subsidiary, to continue building its Protective Product Solutions brand even after the pandemic is a bad memory.
“Whether it’s COVID-19 or something else, people are becoming more aware of the need for cleanliness,” he said. “We’re seeing more of a demand.”
